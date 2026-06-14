Introducing the New York AM Session Profile Framework



I am pleased to announce the official release of the New York AM Session Profile Framework on the MQL5 Marketplace for both MT4 and MT5.

The framework was developed for traders who study liquidity, market structure, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery within the New York AM session.

Rather than generating buy or sell signals, it provides a structured visual framework for observing:

New York AM Session Structure

4-Hour Session Blocks

Session Equilibrium

Liquidity Sweeps

Confirmed Rejections

Session Relationships

Price Flow Throughout the AM Session

directly on a single chart.

The objective is simple: reduce chart clutter and provide a cleaner way to study how the New York AM session develops throughout the trading day.

Two market presets are included:





• FX / Metals / Crypto

- 1AM ET

- 5AM ET

- 9AM ET





• Index (NAS100 / USTEC / US100)

- 2AM ET

- 6AM ET

- 10AM ET





A broker timezone adjustment input allows the session framework to remain aligned across different server times.

Weekend Analysis and Crypto Markets



The framework includes dedicated presets for FX, Metals, and Crypto markets.

Traders who actively monitor BTC/USD and other crypto assets during the weekend can immediately apply the framework to observe how price interacts with session structure before traditional financial markets reopen.

The weekend also provides a useful opportunity to review historical charts, test observations, and become familiar with the framework before the start of the new trading week.

Launch Pricing Schedule



To celebrate the launch and thank existing users of my previous tools, the product is currently available at a special launch price of $59 for the next 24 hours from the publication of this post, and remains active until Monday, 15th June, 2026, 5:30 AM New York Time (ET).

Current Launch Price:

$59 (24-hour launch window)

Introductory Price:

$99 (First 11 licenses)

Final Lifetime License Price:

$149





A Note to Existing Users Many traders have supported my previous products, including CRT Ghost Candle and PO3 AMD Protocol. As a token of appreciation, this temporary launch window has been created to give existing users an opportunity to access the New York AM Session Profile Framework at the lowest planned lifetime price. Because MQL5 pricing is applied marketplace-wide, all traders will be able to access the same temporary launch price during this period. Once the 24-hour window expires, the price will automatically revert to the standard introductory rate.







Product Links:

MT5 Version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180798

MT4 Version:



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180946

















Thank you to everyone who has supported my work and provided valuable feedback throughout the development process.

Regards,

Ravi Gurung

Developer

New York AM Session Profile Framework