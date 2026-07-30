Previous Day Breakout EA – Smart Gold Trading on MetaTrader 5

Looking for a clean and effective way to trade

on MetaTrader 5? The

is a professional Expert Advisor designed to capture breakouts from the previous day’s high and low with precision and simplicity.

Previous Day Breakout EA - Professional Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5

This EA is built specifically for gold traders who prefer a structured, rule-based approach instead of complicated strategies full of indicators.

How the Previous Day Breakout EA Works





Every new trading day, the EA automatically identifies:

Previous Day High

Previous Day Low

It then places:

A Buy Stop order at the Previous Day High

order at the Previous Day High A Sell Stop order at the Previous Day Low

When one of the pending orders is triggered, the opposite order is immediately deleted. This ensures that only one position is active at a time, keeping risk under control.

At the beginning of each new day, all remaining pending orders from the previous day are removed and fresh orders are placed. The EA also completely ignores Sunday sessions.

Key Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

Stop Loss and Take Profit set in money ($) instead of points

instead of points Automatic calculation of price distance based on lot size and symbol specifications

Clean and modern on-chart dashboard

Real-time floating profit/loss and daily statistics

Lifetime profit, This Week and Last Week performance tracking

Win rate, average win, average loss and profit factor

Persistent statistics storage (survives terminal and VPS restarts)

Reset Statistics button with confirmation

Magic Number protection (ignores manual trades)

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester and MQL5 Market Validation







Money Management Made Simple

Unlike most Expert Advisors that require you to calculate stop loss in points or pips, this EA allows you to set risk in actual dollars.

Example:

Stop Loss ($) = 2

Take Profit ($) = 4

The EA automatically converts these values into the correct price distance according to the current lot size, tick value and contract specifications of XAUUSD.

Who Is This EA For?

This Expert Advisor is ideal for:

Gold traders who like breakout strategies

Traders who prefer clean and transparent logic

Users who want a professional dashboard with full statistics

Traders looking for a system that works autonomously after setup

Get the Previous Day Breakout EA

The EA is available on the official MQL5 Market:

Download Previous Day Breakout EA here

Final Thoughts

The Previous Day Breakout EA offers a simple yet powerful approach to trading gold. By focusing on the previous day’s range and combining it with clear money management and a professional dashboard, it gives traders a structured way to capture breakout moves on XAUUSD.

If you are looking for a reliable, easy-to-understand Expert Advisor for gold, this system is worth trying.

Product Link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188195

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.