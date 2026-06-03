All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Fractal Strategy Pro NR MTF is an advanced MT4 indicator designed with trend analysis, fractal logic, MTF dashboard... 3 June 2026, 00:50 Qiyas Baghirov 0 54 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176818?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+Rating006 Files: 1_2V-1.jpg 367 kb 1_2V-2.jpg 357 kb 1_2V-3.jpg 416 kb #xauusd, scalping, strategy, Fractal Source To add comments, please log in or register Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 32 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 29 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 31 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 34 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO MT4 – User Guide & Downloads Trading Systems 29 0 Most Of The Climb Is Still Ahead Of You Trading Strategies 31 0 19 Days Left | Today Is $140 Trading Strategies 34 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO – Optimization Files Trading Systems 34 0 Quality Over Quantity: Closed-Bar Signals on Both Sides of the August 11 Gold Session Trading Strategies 44 0 2 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 25 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 26 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 29 0 215 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 58 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB