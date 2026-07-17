+75% for the first week on XAUUSD

The first trading week has been completed, and the results speak for themselves:

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381937 Golden Lotus MT5 Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185335

Golden Lotus MT4 Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185336









📈 Profit: +75%

📅 Period: 1 week

🎯 Total trades: 22

✅ Winning trades: 77.3%

🥇 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

This is exactly the type of trading that Golden Lotus was designed for — a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold.

No manual entries. No emotions. No guesswork. Just precise algorithms, strict discipline, and systematic execution based on predefined trading rules.

It is important to understand that a 75% return in one week is neither a promise of future performance nor a typical weekly result. Financial markets constantly change. Some weeks offer strong trends, while others remain relatively quiet. However, periods like this clearly demonstrate what the algorithm is capable of when market conditions become favorable.

📊 The complete trading statistics are available through the signal link above.

If you've been looking for a fully automated trading system developed specifically for Gold, take a look at these results.

🔥 Golden Lotus — when the market moves, the algorithm delivers.