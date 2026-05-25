The Ultimate Gold Automated Trading Bot? | SD Gold Crossover Scalper 🚀

We are diving deep into the SD Gold Crossover Scalper, a professional-grade, 100% automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Discover how this algorithm capitalizes on institutional momentum using the "Golden Alignment" strategy to trade safely and precisely!

🌟 Key Features:

100% Automated Trading: Monitors the market 24/5 so you don't have to. Real-Time HUD Dashboard: On-chart display tracking broker's live spread, current MA values, and macro trend.

Institutional Risk Management: Absolute Hard Margin Stop and Dynamic Lot Sizing to protect your balance.

Advanced Spread Protection: Prevents risky entries during volatile news spikes or low-liquidity rollover periods.

Visual Backtesting Labels: Prints permanent Buy (Green) and Sell (Red) arrows on your chart for transparent visual testing.

📋 Setup & Recommendations: Supported Asset: strictly XAUUSD / GOLD (Features an auto-lock safety mechanism).

Recommended Timeframes: M15 (aggressive scalping), M30, or H1 (massive intraday swings). Account Type: Raw Spread or ECN account is highly recommended to minimize execution costs.

VPS: Running on a low-latency VPS is strongly advised for uninterrupted 24/5 signal tracking.