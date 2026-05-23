iVISTscalp5 indicator: Timing Work Schedule





One of the most important elements

when working with timings

is the correct market observation schedule.

Inside TLV (Time Language VISTmany),

time is considered

one of the key components

of market movement.

Because of this:

analysis timing

active trading hours

and market behavior during different sessions

become extremely important.

⸻

Professional Traders

Professional traders usually choose:

their own trading hours

active analysis periods

and timing workflow independently

Why?

Because experience allows them:

to quickly evaluate context

understand market structure

identify liquidity conditions

and adapt to different market phases

An experienced trader

can effectively work:

during any trading session

and almost any time of day

⸻

Recommendation for Most Traders

My recommendation

is not a strict rule.

All traders:

live in different countries

have different time zones

different lifestyles

and different levels of experience

Therefore,

comfortable trading hours

should always be selected individually.

However,

for studying timings

and reducing risks,

I consider the following periods

to be the most comfortable:

03:00–16:00 (UTC)

07:00–16:00 (UTC)









Why these periods?

During these hours:

major global trading sessions are active

liquidity increases

the market produces stronger timing reactions

and more intraday movement appears

Especially important:

the European session

the Europe–US overlap

and the beginning of the US session

During these periods:

Liquidity Activation Points (timings)

often become significantly more active.



How the Trading Day Analysis Begins

Every trading day for me

starts with analyzing

the Asian session.

The first thing I observe:

the four-hour candle

formed between:

00:00–04:00 (UTC).

Analysis of the First 4H (UTC) Candle

If:

OPEN > CLOSE

then there is an increased probability

that bullish liquidity

is present inside the market.



If:

OPEN < CLOSE

then probability is more often

on the side of bearish liquidity.

This analysis:

is not a direct trading signal.

But it helps:

understand the character of the day

identify market condition

and evaluate possible intraday liquidity direction

After this,

I proceed

to timing analysis.

⸻

What Is Important When Working With Timings

A timing

is not an order to enter the market.

A timing is:

a Liquidity Activation Point

(a moment of liquidity activation).

Because of this,

it is always necessary to analyze:

market context

trend condition

p(p) (Price Levels)

t(p) (Time Levels)

news

volatility

and nearby timings

⸻

Especially important:

if the market has already made

a strong directional movement,

some timings

are better ignored.

Context is always more important

than an isolated signal.

⸻

Scalping and Fast Scalping

During:

scalping

fast scalping

some impulses

may last only a few minutes.

Because of this:

market observation timing

becomes critically important.

The more a trader:

researches the market

observes timing structures

analyzes liquidity reactions

the better they begin to understand:

how time behaves inside the market.

⸻

Market Research

TLV (Time Language VISTmany)

is not only about trading.

It is primarily:

the study of interaction

between time and price.

Because of this:

continuous observation,

testing,

and market analysis

become an essential part

of trader development.

For this process,

the MT5 Strategy Tester

is an excellent tool.

It allows traders to simultaneously study:

movement activation timing

major price levels

timing structures

and liquidity reactions





iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System





