[XAGUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 11-15, 2026)
Analytics & Forecasts

[XAGUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 11-15, 2026)

10 May 2026, 09:29
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
124

[XAGUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings)  (MAY 11-15, 2026) .

Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.

All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance (iVISTscalp5 indicator ).

  Brief Theory of Liquidity Activation Points (timings)


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#XAGUSD,   Timing:  7 min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

#XAGUSD,   Timing:  33 min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

#XAGUSD,   Timing:  54 min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).


#scalping, MarketStructure, iVISTscalp5, VISTmany, TimeTradingSource, TimeTrading, timings