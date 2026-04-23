



#CHFJPY: Intraday Bullish Confirmation 🇨🇭🇯🇵





Quick update for my yesterday's post for 📈CHFJPY.





The price retraced after a formation of a new higher high higher close.

A key intraday horizontal demand zone was tested.





I see a strong bullish price action with a formation of an imbalance candle.





We can expect that the pair will bouce to 203.8 level soon.

—————————

1H time frame





Join My MQL5 Public Channel:

My Experts:

✔️ Blaze Synchro MT5©:

✔️ Blaze Synchro MT4©:

✔️ FX Avalanche MT5©:

✔️ FX Avalanche MT4©:

✔️ Bullion Horizon MT5©:

✔️ Bullion Horizon MT4©:

✔️ Aquila Gold MT5©:

✔️ Aquila Gold MT4©:

My Professional MT4/MT5 Indicators:

✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT5©:



