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#CHFJPY: Intraday Bullish Confirmation 🇨🇭🇯🇵
Quick update for my yesterday's post for 📈CHFJPY.
The price retraced after a formation of a new higher high higher close.
A key intraday horizontal demand zone was tested.
I see a strong bullish price action with a formation of an imbalance candle.
We can expect that the pair will bouce to 203.8 level soon.
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1H time frame
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