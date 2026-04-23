Analytics & Forecasts

#CHFJPY: Intraday Bullish Confirmation

23 April 2026, 13:51
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
125


#CHFJPY: Intraday Bullish Confirmation 🇨🇭🇯🇵


Quick update for my yesterday's post for 📈CHFJPY.


The price retraced after a formation of a new higher high higher close.

A key intraday horizontal demand zone was tested.


I see a strong bullish price action with a formation of an imbalance candle.


We can expect that the pair will bouce to 203.8 level soon.

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1H time frame


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#CHFJPY