FxWirePro: CHF/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 114.65 Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance – 114.70 (200 4 HMA)

Major support – 113.40

The pair has retreated after making a high of 114.27 yesterday. It is currently trading at 113.71.

Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 114.65 holds.

On the higher side any break above 114.65 will take the pair to next level 115.20 (55 day EMA)/116.

Any violation below 113.40 will drag the pair till 112.80/112.

Overall bullish invalidation only below 111.50.



It is good to sell on rallies around 113.85-90 with SL around 114.65 for the TP of 112.80/112





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