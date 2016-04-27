CHF/JPY Trade Idea

Major resistance – 114.65 (200 4 HMA)

Major support – 113.40

The pair has broken minor resistance 114.27 and jumped till 114.59. It is currently trading at 114.59.

Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 113.40 holds.

On the higher side any break above 114.65 will take the pair to next level 115.20 (55 day EMA)/116.

Any violation below 113.40 will drag the pair till 112.80/112.The minor support is around 114.

Overall bullish invalidation only below 111.50.



Resistance: R1-114.65, R2-115.20, R3-116 Support: S1-114, S2-113.40, S3-112.80

It is good to buy at dips around 114.50 with SL around 114 for the TP of 115.20/116



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