AQUILA GOLD EA - HOW TO SET UP

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INFO
Working Specifications:
- Symbols: XAUUSD, GOLD (gold instruments only)
- Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended ($5,000+ for deeper martingale levels)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Account Type: Any (Hedging account preferred for MT5)
- Broker: ECN broker with tight gold spreads recommended
- VPS: Highly recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
Core Features:
- Dual SMA channel breakout entries (SMA High + SMA Low) with configurable breakout distance
- Optional RSI momentum filter to block entries in overbought/oversold conditions
- Progressive martingale recovery with up to 10 levels and exponential lot scaling
- 7 individually configurable grid correction distance tiers
- Weighted-average take profit for martingale series closing
- Live News Filter with economic calendar integration
- Risk safeguards: Max Drawdown, Daily Loss limit, Max Orders, Max Lot, Spread filter
- Interactive on-chart dashboard with 5 one-click control buttons
STEP 1 - INSTALLATION
For MT5:
- Purchase Aquila Gold EA from the MQL5 Market
- The EA installs automatically into your MetaTrader 5 terminal
- Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N)
- Find "Aquila Gold EA" under Expert Advisors > Market
- Drag it onto an XAUUSD H1 chart
For MT4:
- Purchase Aquila Gold EA from the MQL5 Market
- The EA installs automatically into your MetaTrader 4 terminal
- Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N)
- Find "Aquila Gold EA" under Expert Advisors > Market
- Drag it onto an XAUUSD H1 chart
Important: Enable WebRequest for News Filter
The News Filter requires internet access to fetch the economic calendar.
MT4: Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add:
https://nfs.faireconomy.media
MT5: Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add:
https://nfs.faireconomy.media
Also make sure "Allow algorithmic trading" is enabled.
STEP 2 - ENTRY LOGIC (MA BREAKOUT + RSI)
Aquila Gold EA enters trades when price breaks out of a dual SMA channel, optionally confirmed by RSI. Both conditions must be met simultaneously on a closed bar.
SMA Channel Breakout
The EA maintains two simple moving averages on the configured timeframe:
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpMA_Period_High
|14
|SMA period applied to High prices
|InpMA_Period_Low
|14
|SMA period applied to Low prices
|InpMA_TF
|H1
|Timeframe for MA calculation
|InpBreakoutDistance
|100
|Breakout distance in points
- BUY: Close price breaks above SMA(High) + BreakoutDistance
- SELL: Close price breaks below SMA(Low) - BreakoutDistance
The EA uses confirmed (closed) bar data to prevent false signals and requires a fresh breakout from a prior non-breakout state to avoid re-entry into existing moves.
RSI Momentum Filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpUseRSI
|true
|Enable/disable RSI filter
|InpRSI_Period
|14
|RSI calculation period
|InpRSI_Overbought
|70
|Blocks BUY entries when RSI above this level
|InpRSI_Oversold
|30
|Blocks SELL entries when RSI below this level
Set InpUseRSI = false to trade pure breakouts without RSI confirmation (not recommended - increases false signal rate).
STEP 3 - MARTINGALE RECOVERY
When a trade moves against the position, the EA opens additional orders at progressively wider distances to average down the entry price. The full series is closed on weighted-average take profit.
Core Martingale Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpUseMartingale
|true
|Enable martingale recovery
|InpLotMultiplier
|2.0
|Lot multiplier per recovery level
|InpMaxMartLevels
|10
|Maximum recovery levels per series
|InpMaxLots
|100.0
|Hard cap on per-order lot size
Lot Progression Example (InpInitialLots = 0.01, InpLotMultiplier = 2.0)
|Level
|Calculation
|Lot Size
|1 (initial)
|0.01 × 2^0
|0.01
|2
|0.01 × 2^1
|0.02
|3
|0.01 × 2^2
|0.04
|4
|0.01 × 2^3
|0.08
|5
|0.01 × 2^4
|0.16
|6
|0.01 × 2^5
|0.32
|7
|0.01 × 2^6
|0.64
|8
|0.01 × 2^7
|1.28
|9
|0.01 × 2^8
|2.56
|10
|0.01 × 2^9
|5.12
All lots are rounded to broker's lot step and capped by InpMaxLots .
Conservative alternative: Set InpLotMultiplier = 1.5 for a gentler progression - level 10 becomes 0.38 lot instead of 5.12 lot.
STEP 4 - GRID DISTANCE TIERS
Unlike fixed-distance grids, Aquila Gold uses 7 individually configurable distance tiers. Each martingale correction can be placed at a different distance from the previous entry, letting you widen the grid progressively to slow capital commitment during deep drawdowns.
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpCorrDist1
|100
|Distance to level 1 correction (points)
|InpCorrDist2
|200
|Distance to level 2 correction (points)
|InpCorrDist3
|300
|Distance to level 3 correction (points)
|InpCorrDist4
|400
|Distance to level 4 correction (points)
|InpCorrDist5
|500
|Distance to level 5 correction (points)
|InpCorrDist6
|600
|Distance to level 6 correction (points)
|InpCorrDist7
|700
|Distance to level 7 correction (points)
How It Works
After the initial order opens, the EA waits for price to move against it by InpCorrDist1 points, then opens the level 1 correction. After level 1, it waits another InpCorrDist2 points for level 2, and so on.
Default grid footprint (from initial entry):
|Correction Level
|Cumulative Distance
|Level 1
|100 pts
|Level 2
|300 pts
|Level 3
|600 pts
|Level 4
|1000 pts
|Level 5
|1500 pts
|Level 6
|2100 pts
|Level 7
|2800 pts
Tuning for volatility: Widen all distances proportionally for high-volatility conditions (e.g., double them during NFP week). Narrow them for ranging markets. The widening pattern (each level larger than the previous) is the key design principle - keep it monotonic.
Note: Corrections beyond level 7 (levels 8-10) reuse InpCorrDist7 as the spacing.
STEP 5 - TAKE PROFIT (WEIGHTED AVERAGE)
Aquila Gold uses two take profit modes that operate at different points in the cycle.
Single-Order TP
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpTakeProfit
|100
|Take profit in points (applied to the initial order when no grid is active)
When only the initial order is open (no corrections), the EA targets this fixed distance from the entry price.
Weighted-Average Martingale TP
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpMartingaleTP
|10
|Martingale TP distance from the weighted average entry price (points)
Once a martingale series is active (one or more corrections added), the EA calculates the volume-weighted average entry price across all orders in the series, then closes the entire series when price reaches weighted average + InpMartingaleTP (buy) or weighted average - InpMartingaleTP (sell).
Why this is efficient: As lot sizes grow exponentially through the martingale levels, the weighted average shifts heavily toward the most recent (largest) orders. A small retracement from the deepest correction is enough to close the whole series in profit - no need for price to reverse to the original entry level.
STEP 6 - RISK MANAGEMENT
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpMaxDDPercent
|50.0
|Max equity drawdown % before emergency close (0 = disabled)
|InpDailyLossPercent
|0.0
|Max daily loss % before trading stops (0 = disabled)
|InpCloseOnDD
|true
|Close all positions when Max DD is hit
|InpMaxOrders
|20
|Hard cap on total open orders (buy + sell)
|InpMaxSpread
|50
|Blocks new entries when spread exceeds this (points)
Recommended Settings by Risk Profile
|Profile
|Max DD
|Daily Loss
|Max Orders
|Lot Multiplier
|Conservative
|30%
|5%
|10
|1.5
|Balanced (default)
|50%
|0% (disabled)
|20
|2.0
|Aggressive
|70%
|0%
|20
|2.0
Important: Setting InpMaxDDPercent = 0 disables the drawdown safeguard entirely. Always set a non-zero value on live accounts.
STEP 7 - TIME FILTER
Optional hour-based trading window to restrict entries to specific sessions.
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpUseTimeFilter
|false
|Enable hour-based trading window
|InpStartHour
|2
|Trading start hour (server time, 0-23)
|InpEndHour
|22
|Trading end hour (server time, 0-23)
When enabled, the EA only opens new initial entries within the window. Existing martingale series continue to manage corrections and exits regardless of the hour - the filter only affects fresh cycle starts.
Use case: Avoid Asian session liquidity lows on gold by setting Start = 7 and End = 21 (server time).
STEP 8 - NEWS FILTER CONFIGURATION
Activation
Set InpUseNewsFilter = true to enable live economic calendar filtering.
How It Works
- The EA fetches the weekly economic calendar from the FairEconomy API every few hours
- It filters events by currency and impact level
- Trading pauses before and resumes after each matching event
- If the API is unavailable, a built-in fallback detects major events (NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP, ECB Rate)
Timing
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpNewsBeforeMins
|50
|Stop trading X minutes before event
|InpNewsAfterMins
|30
|Resume trading X minutes after event
|InpNewsCurrencies
|"USD"
|Comma-separated currencies to filter (e.g., "USD,EUR,GBP")
Impact Levels
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpHighImpact
|true
|Filter high-impact events (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
|InpMedImpact
|false
|Filter medium-impact events
|InpLowImpact
|false
|Filter low-impact events
News Display on Chart
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpShowNewsLines
|true
|Show vertical lines at event times
|InpShowNewsText
|true
|Show event name text labels
|InpNewsDisplayCount
|5
|Number of upcoming events to display
|InpClrHighNews
|clrRed
|High impact line/text color
|InpClrMedNews
|clrOrange
|Medium impact line/text color
|InpClrLowNews
|clrYellow
|Low impact line/text color
WebRequest Setup (REQUIRED)
You MUST add the news URL to your platform's allowed list:
MT4/MT5: Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest for listed URL > Add:
https://nfs.faireconomy.media
Without this step, the news filter will use only the built-in fallback calendar covering NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP, and ECB Rate decisions.
Gold-specific note: Because XAUUSD is highly sensitive to USD-denominated news, the default currency filter is USD . Add other currencies only if you want wider pauses.
STEP 9 - GENERAL SETTINGS
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpInitialLots
|0.01
|Initial lot size for the first order in a cycle
|InpTakeProfit
|100
|Fixed TP for the initial order (points)
|InpMartingaleTP
|10
|Martingale series TP from weighted average (points)
|InpMaxSpread
|50
|Max spread filter (points)
|InpMaxOrders
|20
|Hard cap on total open orders
|InpMagicNumber
|20250407
|Unique EA identifier for order management
|InpEAComment
|"AquilaGold"
|Comment text attached to all orders
Important: If running multiple instances of Aquila Gold on the same account (e.g., one on XAUUSD and one on GOLD.m), each instance MUST have a unique Magic Number to prevent order conflicts.
DASHBOARD
Once running, the EA displays a real-time info panel on your chart showing:
- Symbol, timeframe, current spread, server time
- Account balance, equity, free margin, floating P/L
- Buy series: order count, weighted average entry, current drawdown
- Sell series: order count, weighted average entry, current drawdown
- Current signal readings: SMA(High), SMA(Low), RSI
- News filter status and countdown to next filtered event
- Trade ON/OFF status
Interactive Control Buttons
The panel includes 5 clickable buttons for one-click order management:
|Button
|Action
|Trade ON / Trade OFF
|Toggles new entries on/off. Existing positions continue to be managed.
|Close All
|Immediately closes every position managed by this EA instance (by Magic Number).
|Close Buy
|Closes all buy positions (entire buy series).
|Close Sell
|Closes all sell positions (entire sell series).
|Del Pending
|Deletes all pending orders for this EA instance.
Panel Customization
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpDrawPanel
|true
|Enable/disable panel display
|InpPanelX
|10
|Panel X position (pixels from top-left)
|InpPanelY
|25
|Panel Y position (pixels from top-left)
|InpPanelBgColor
|dark navy
|Panel background color
|InpPanelBorderColor
|dark gray
|Panel border color
|InpPanelTextColor
|light gray
|Panel text color
|InpPanelHeaderColor
|sky blue
|Panel header color
|InpFont
|Consolas
|Panel font name
|InpFontSize
|9
|Panel font size
Set InpDrawPanel = false to hide the panel (reduces CPU usage on VPS).
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS FOR BEGINNERS
If you are new to Aquila Gold EA, use these conservative settings:
- InpInitialLots = 0.01 (start small - martingale grows quickly)
- InpLotMultiplier = 1.5 (gentler than the default 2.0)
- InpMaxMartLevels = 5 (cap grid depth until you understand the behavior)
- InpMaxDDPercent = 30.0 (tight drawdown safety net)
- InpUseRSI = true (keep the RSI filter on - reduces false signals)
- InpUseNewsFilter = true (essential for gold on high-impact USD events)
- Start on Demo (test for at least 2-4 weeks before going live)
IMPORTANT NOTES
-
Gold only: Aquila Gold is designed exclusively for XAUUSD / GOLD. Do not run it on forex pairs - the breakout distance, grid tiers, and TP distances are all calibrated for gold's point value and volatility.
-
H1 timeframe: The EA is designed for H1. Running it on lower timeframes will produce far more signals and dramatically change the risk profile - not recommended without re-tuning every parameter.
-
Martingale Risk: Grid recovery with martingale increases exposure exponentially. At default settings (2.0x multiplier, 10 levels), level 10 is 512x the initial lot size. Always test on demo first and use InpMaxLots + InpMaxMartLevels + InpMaxDDPercent to cap risk.
-
Hedging vs Netting (MT5): On MT5 netting accounts, only one direction can be open at a time - the EA will only manage one series per cycle. Hedging accounts are preferred.
-
Broker: Choose an ECN broker with tight gold spreads (under 50 points). Wide spreads will trigger the MaxSpread filter and prevent trading, and will eat into the small Martingale TP distance.
-
VPS: For best results, run on a VPS located close to your broker's server. H1 operation tolerates brief disconnections better than M1 scalpers, but grid management requires the EA to be running when corrections trigger.
-
WebRequest: The news filter REQUIRES the WebRequest URL to be added in platform settings. Without it, only the pattern-based fallback works (NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP, ECB only).
-
Unique Magic Numbers: Multiple Aquila Gold instances on the same account (e.g., XAUUSD + GOLD.m symbols) must each have a unique InpMagicNumber to prevent order conflicts.
CONTACT & SUPPORT
- Email: info@forexobroker.com
- Questions: Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message
- Bug Reports: Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot of the Experts tab log
-
✅ All MQL Tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker/ ✅
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