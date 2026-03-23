Moving Average Crossover EA in MT5: Free Expert Advisor Template for Algorithmic Trading

Algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) has become increasingly popular among traders who want to automate their strategies and improve consistency. One of the most widely used approaches is the moving average crossover strategy.

In this article, we explore a Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) designed as a free and customizable template for traders and developers.

What is a Moving Average Crossover Strategy?

A moving average crossover strategy uses two moving averages with different periods to identify trend direction. The fast moving average reacts quickly to price changes, while the slow moving average provides a broader view of the trend.

When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, it signals a potential uptrend. When it crosses below, it may indicate a downtrend. This simple logic makes it one of the most commonly used methods in forex trading and algorithmic systems.

How the EA Works in MT5

This Expert Advisor automates the moving average crossover strategy in MetaTrader 5.

Buy trades are executed when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA and price confirms the movement by closing above the fast MA. Sell trades are executed when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA and price closes below the fast MA.

To improve accuracy, the EA includes an optional multi-timeframe moving average filter. This helps confirm the trend direction using a higher timeframe and reduces false signals.

Risk Management Features

Risk management is an essential part of any automated trading system. This EA includes Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, dynamic lot sizing based on account equity, maximum lot size control, and a minimum equity requirement.

These features allow traders to control risk and adapt the EA to different account sizes and strategies.

Backtest Performance

The EA has been tested on EURUSD using the D1 timeframe with long-term historical data. The results indicate stable performance with relatively low drawdown over extended periods.

As with any trading system, performance may vary depending on market conditions and parameter settings.

Why Use This EA Template?

This EA is designed not only as a trading system but also as a development template. It provides a structured and clean codebase that can be extended and modified.

Traders and developers can use it to learn algorithmic trading in MT5, build and test custom strategies, add new indicators and logic, and experiment with different market conditions.

Who Should Use It

This project is suitable for beginners learning automated trading, developers building Expert Advisors, and traders looking for a simple trend-following system.

Conclusion

The Moving Average Crossover EA is a simple yet effective example of how trading strategies can be automated in MetaTrader 5. It offers a strong foundation for learning, testing, and further development.

The full source code of this EA is available on my MQL5 profile:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/70916

For market insights and general trading updates, you can also visit my MQL5 channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is provided for educational and development purposes only.