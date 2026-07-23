Start free with Wonder 8, then build a systematic portfolio

The Wonder collection is a family of rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader. Each one trades a single market with a fixed set of rules, and every position opens with a stop loss and a take profit from the start. No grid, no martingale, no averaging down. You can check that yourself in the trade history of the linked live signals.

Start for free: Wonder 8

Wonder 8 is the free entry point to the collection. It trades USDJPY on the H1 timeframe with one clean breakout logic, a fixed 0.01 lot, and the same stop loss and take profit on every trade as the rest of the family. It costs nothing. Download it (MT5 or MT4), drop it on a USDJPY chart, and let it run on a demo account for a couple of weeks. It is the honest way to see how a Wonder EA behaves before you spend anything.

One EA is one idea. Several are a portfolio.

A single strategy lives or dies with one market condition. That is why the Wonder EAs are built to work alongside each other: each one trades a different market and a different logic, so when one is quiet another is working.

Run two or three of them together, each with its own magic number, and the combined equity is steadier than any single one, because they rarely draw down at the same time. That is how you get more out of a systematic approach: not by chasing one perfect robot, but by spreading across strategies that do not move together.

Coming soon: Wonder Gold Portfolio

For gold specifically we are releasing a single EA that runs six independent gold engines at once on one XAUUSD chart, with a public MQL5 signal so you can follow it forward. More on that shortly.

How to try it

Download Wonder 8 (free) and run it on a USDJPY demo. When you are comfortable, add one of the paid Wonder EAs on a different market. Watch how the combined result smooths out.

All the numbers in the product charts are backtests and are labeled as such: judge each EA on its live signal. Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.