Trailing Stop in Telegram Coppy (MT4/MT5): How to Set It Up Properly

Activate trailing stop





false → trailing is disabled (EA will not move SL automatically).

true → trailing is enabled and depends on SL trailing mode: Trail SL dynamically.

Telegram Coppy for MT4 and MT5 includes 2 trailing stop modes (selected in SL trailing mode: Trail SL dynamically): Dynamic and PerTPHit.

Dynamic is the classic trailing method: it starts moving the Stop Loss only after the trade reaches Trailing start (points) profit, then keeps SL at Trailing distance with updates controlled by Trailing step. PerTPHit works differently: it moves SL in steps based on take-profit hits (e.g., after TP1 → move SL to breakeven, after TP2 → move SL to the TP1 level, and so on). Below you’ll find a detailed explanation of how each mode works and how to combine the values correctly. SL trailing mode: Trail SL dynamically

There are 2 modes:

1) Dynamic

Classic “follow price” trailing.

Trailing starts only after the position is in profit by at least Trailing start (points).

How SL is calculated:

BUY : after activation → SL = current price − Trailing distance from the current price (points)

SELL: after activation → SL = current price + Trailing distance from the current price (points)

When SL is moved again:

SL is updated only when it can improve by at least Trailing step (to avoid modifying SL on every tiny tick).

Also remember: BUY closes by Bid and SELL closes by Ask, so spread matters when choosing distances.

2) PerTPHit (Per TP hit)

Step trailing based on “TPs hit” (works best when one signal opens multiple positions / multiple TPs):

When TP1 closes in profit → SL for the remaining positions is moved to Entry (Breakeven) .

When TP2 closes → SL moves to TP1 level .

When TP3 closes → SL moves to TP2 level, etc.

In PerTPHit mode, the dynamic parameters (Trailing start / Trailing step / Trailing distance) are not used for SL calculation (SL is moved to fixed levels: entry or previous TP).

Trailing start (points)

Profit threshold to start trailing.

If 0 → trailing never starts.

Important relationship (recommended):

Set Trailing start (points) ≥ Trailing distance (points)

so the first trailing move doesn’t place SL below entry.

Trailing distance from the current price (points)

Distance between current price and SL after trailing updates.

Larger → fewer stop-outs, but gives back more profit.

Too small → can get frequent stop-outs and/or broker “stop level” issues.

Trailing step (points) / Trailing step (points, need be much smaller tral distan!)

Minimal improvement required before SL is modified again.

Recommended: Trailing step < Trailing distance

If step is too big → SL moves rarely (sometimes “almost never”).

Units: points

All values are in points (not pips). Symbol digits matter.

