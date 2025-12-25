Backtesting Real Telegram Signals in MetaTrader: why it matters and how Becktester TG Signals works (MT4/MT5)

Telegram signal channels are convenient, but there’s a catch: screenshots and “+500% in a month” don’t answer the trader’s main question —

, across different market regimes, with spread, slippage, and real execution constraints.

That’s why the “test before you trust” approach helps: take the actual message history from a channel, convert it into structured trades, and run it through the Strategy Tester. This makes it easier to separate marketing from statistics.

What the utility does

Becktester TG Signals is a two-part workflow:

Python app — connects to Telegram, loads message history from a selected channel/chat, parses signals, and exports them to a CSV file.

MetaTrader EA (MT4/MT5) — reads that CSV and reproduces trades in the Strategy Tester, producing performance metrics and an equity curve on historical data.

Why traders may need this

Validate signal channels before copying. Check trade frequency, drawdown, losing streaks, and stability across periods.

Check trade frequency, drawdown, losing streaks, and stability across periods. Compare multiple sources. Same test environment → easier comparison of Win Rate / Profit Factor / Drawdown.

Same test environment → easier comparison of Win Rate / Profit Factor / Drawdown. Measure sensitivity. Understand how spread/slippage and entry precision affect results.

Understand how spread/slippage and entry precision affect results. Reduce “trust-based” decisions. Numbers help avoid emotional trading based on a channel’s claims.

Key advantages of the approach

Uses real message history (not curated examples).

(not curated examples). Runs inside MT4/MT5 Strategy Tester : familiar reports, visuals, and period-to-period comparisons.

: familiar reports, visuals, and period-to-period comparisons. Flexible parsing via keyword and symbol-alias configurations.

via keyword and symbol-alias configurations. Safety filters: skip duplicates, weekend signals, time windows, risk limits.

High-level workflow

Select a Telegram channel/chat and a date range in the Python app. Parse messages and generate signals.csv (commonly into Terminal/Common/Files so the terminal can access it). Open the Strategy Tester in MT4 or MT5, attach the EA, and point it to the signals file. Review statistics and (optionally) export a results report to a separate CSV file.

CSV structure (what gets exported)

The export keeps the data structured: date/time, command type, symbol, entry/SL/TP, lot size, and service fields (message ID, edit flag, error field for unparsable messages). Multiple take-profit levels can be stored as a list separated by | .





Main EA settings overview (MT4/MT5)

1) File & parser basics

SignalFile — CSV filename (e.g., signals.csv ).

— CSV filename (e.g., signals.csv ). DebugLogs , DebugCsvRows — extra logs + print first CSV rows.

, — extra logs + print first CSV rows. BrokerUTCOffset — broker UTC offset (helps align timestamps).

— broker UTC offset (helps align timestamps). SkipDuplicates — skip duplicated signals.

— skip duplicated signals. SkipWeekendSignals — ignore weekend signals if needed.

2) Lot sizing & risk

LotMode — fixed / risk-based / per-symbol rules / lot-by-TP slots.

— fixed / risk-based / per-symbol rules / lot-by-TP slots. FixedLotValue , RiskPercent , RiskPercentPerSymbol — core sizing controls.

, , — core sizing controls. LotSizePerSymbol , LotSizeSpecificPair — fixed lots per instrument.

, — fixed lots per instrument. DivideLotByTPCount — split size across multiple TP targets.

3) SL/TP interpretation

SLMode , TPMode — use values from the signal or custom levels.

, — use values from the signal or custom levels. CustomSL , CustomTP — custom targets (depending on units).

, — custom targets (depending on units). SLUnit , TPUnit — Price / Pips / Points.

, — Price / Pips / Points. AllTPInOneLine , SLMerged , TPMerged — handle specific formatting styles in messages.

, , — handle specific formatting styles in messages. RejectOrdersWithoutSL , RejectOrdersWithoutTP — optionally ignore signals missing SL/TP.

, — optionally ignore signals missing SL/TP. TPToCopy — choose which TP levels to include (e.g., only TP1 and TP3).

4) Execution & slippage behavior

ForceMarketExecution — always enter at market.

— always enter at market. MaxSlippage — maximum allowed price deviation.

— maximum allowed price deviation. HandleSlippage — ignore the signal or place a pending order when out of range.

— ignore the signal or place a pending order when out of range. PendingOrderExpiration — pending order expiry (minutes).

— pending order expiry (minutes). EntryRangeMode, EntriesInZoneOnly — how to interpret “entry zone”.

5) Management (breakeven & trailing)

ActivateBreakeven , BreakevenAfterPoints — move to breakeven after X points.

, — move to breakeven after X points. ActivateTrailingStop , SLTrailingMode , TrailingStartPoints , TrailingStepPoints , TrailingDistancePoints — trailing options.

, , , , — trailing options. BreakevenToSignalEntryPrice — use the entry price from the signal for BE when applicable.

6) Risk limits & time filter

MaxTradesPerDay , MaxLossesPerDay — daily caps.

, — daily caps. MaxDailyLoss , MaxWeeklyLoss , MaxMonthlyLoss — loss limits (percentage or currency).

, , — loss limits (percentage or currency). LossExceedAction — stop copying or close & stop if limits are exceeded.

— stop copying or close & stop if limits are exceeded. UseTimeFilter, StartTime, EndTime, AllowedTradingDays — trade window & weekdays.

7) Stats & report

ShowStats — show statistics.

— show statistics. ExportReport, ReportFile — export results to CSV (e.g., results.csv ).

Python-side configuration (keywords & symbols)





The source includes several configuration files that make parsing adaptable:

app_config.json — Telegram connection settings (api_id/api_hash/session) and output preferences.

— Telegram connection settings (api_id/api_hash/session) and output preferences. backtest_settings.json — last channel, date range, and output CSV path.

— last channel, date range, and output CSV path. configs/default.json (and other configs) — keyword sets for BUY/SELL, SL/TP, modifications, closes, etc., plus symbol lists and aliases (e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD).

(and other configs) — keyword sets for BUY/SELL, SL/TP, modifications, closes, etc., plus symbol lists and aliases (e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD). config/current_config.json — the active parsing configuration.

This matters because channels format messages differently (TP1/TP2 vs “targets”, GOLD vs XAUUSD, etc.). Configurable keywords and symbol aliases help fit the parser to the channel’s style.

Update: MT5 release

The typical walkthrough is often shown on MT4, but the workflow is the same for MT5: the same CSV concept, the same Strategy Tester approach. A dedicated MetaTrader 5 version of the EA is now available.





Download

To keep this educational, links are placed at the end. Replace placeholders with your actual product pages:

Disclaimer: Educational content only. Backtesting is a model and does not guarantee future results. Real trading includes latency, slippage, varying spreads, and execution differences.