Unleash the Power of 197 Strategies: Blue Moon MT5 for XAUUSD is Now Available!

We are thrilled to announce the official launch of a revolutionary new tool for gold traders. After years of development, rigorous backtesting, and refinement, the Blue Moon MT5 Expert Advisor is now available for purchase on the MQL5 Marketplace!

For too long, serious traders of XAUUSD have been searching for a system that offers not just automation, but true intelligence and granular control. Blue Moon MT5 was engineered from the ground up to be that system. It's more than an EA; it's a comprehensive trading engine designed to navigate the complexities of the gold market with a level of sophistication that was once the exclusive domain of institutional trading desks.





What is Blue Moon MT5? A Symphony of Strategies

At its core, Blue Moon MT5 is a powerhouse built for the XAUUSD H1 chart. What truly sets it apart is its vast, diversified brain. The system operates with an incredible 197 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach is a cornerstone of its design, allowing it to adapt to shifting market dynamics, reduce reliance on any single condition, and smooth out the equity curve over the long term.





Unparalleled Control and Advanced Risk Management

We believe the modern trader deserves ultimate control. Blue Moon MT5 puts you in the driver's seat with a suite of advanced, customizable risk management features.

The system features a revolutionary A.I.-enhanced trailing stop loss. This isn't a static value. Our proprietary algorithm continuously analyzes critical support and resistance zones in real-time, factoring in the market's current volatility via the Average True Range (ATR). The result is an intelligent, dynamic stop loss for every position, designed to lock in profits while giving trades the precise room they need to mature.

Furthermore, you can now manage risk at the micro-level. With our Max Loss Per Strategy input, you can set a specific loss limit for any of the 197 strategies. If a strategy hits its limit, Blue Moon automatically benches it, preventing an underperforming algorithm from affecting your capital.

To protect against stagnant trades and over-exposure, the Max Candle Exposure input allows you to define a time limit for any open position. If a trade remains open past the set number of H1 candles, our risk engine flags it as a potential liability in the current environment and deactivates the originating strategy.

This is all backed by adaptable account-level protections. Set your maximum floating profit and loss to secure gains or protect your equity. If a major protection level is hit, Blue Moon doesn’t just shut down. It intelligently pauses all trading until the start of the next day, allowing markets to stabilize and preventing erratic behavior in volatile conditions.





The Engine of Performance: 20 Years of Data

Blue Moon MT5 is a true monster system, fueled by an exhaustive back testing and optimization process across 20 years of historical XAUUSD data. The primary objective of this intensive development cycle was to perfect one thing: maximizing the Risk-to-Reward (R:R) ratio.

This is achieved through the powerful synergy of its components. Take Profit levels are determined by a confluence of reliable, indicator-based signals, while the A.I.-driven stop loss works dynamically to minimize risk. This intelligent combination is the key to Blue Moon's strategic edge.

Who is Blue Moon MT5 For?

We designed this expert advisor for the discerning gold trader who demands more. If you are seeking a system that provides numerous layers of sophisticated protection, advanced artificial intelligence for trade management, and maximum control over every aspect of its operations, then Blue Moon MT5 is the tool you have been waiting for.





Now Available for the MT5 Platform!

The wait is over. Take your gold trading to the next level and experience the future of automated, intelligent trading.

The Blue Moon MT5 system is now live and available for purchase exclusively on the MQL5 Marketplace.

We invite you to visit the official product page to view detailed performance statistics, browse all user inputs, and secure your license today. Welcome to a new era of trading Gold. Welcome to Blue Moon MT5.



