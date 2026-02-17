Quantitative Zeus propfirm - instalation guide

EA Installation Guide

Installing the EA

This Expert Advisor was specifically designed to meet the strict requirements of FTMO.

It is fully optimized to operate within their evaluation model and risk management rules. 🔥 Access up to $200,000 in funded capital and keep up to 90% of your profits.

👉 Take the FTMO Challenge now: https://trader.ftmo.com/?affiliates=kZcuxbCjzJkzCdJDDYCq



This EA was created for use by the FTMO propfirm, so it is preferable to use this service.



: "Link"



Once the EA appears in your Market tab:

Drag the EA onto the desired chart. (XAUUSD 1H if you use the .set file provided) Open the Inputs tab. Click Load , then load the provided .set file

👉 (you will find it at the bottom of the page).

After loading the .set file, only one essential step remains :

correctly setting the EA trading time.

Time Settings (Mandatory)

The EA must be synchronized with the London market open , which is:

09:00 UTC 0

You must adjust this time according to:

Your VPS timezone

Or the machine where the EA is running

To do this, identify your machine's timezone and add or subtract the offset from UTC 0.

Example

📍 Tokyo = UTC +9

Entry Time:

09:00 (UTC 0) + 9 hours = 18:00

➜ Enter 18 in the entry time input

Exit Time:

21:00 (UTC 0) + 9 hours = 06:00

➜ Enter 06 in the exit time input

⚠️ Important (v1 Notice)

In some cases, crossing midnight may cause issues.

If this happens, please contact the developer.

How the EA Works

The EA is designed to be simple, disciplined, and risk-focused .

It opens a maximum of one trade per day .

Depending on market volatility, it may open 0 or 1 trade per day in order to avoid ranging or unfavorable conditions.

Trade Entry

At the defined opening time, the EA Analyzes the market.

Trade direction (Buy or Sell) is determined through a voting system based on the built-in indicators.

If conditions are not strong enough, no trade is opened .

Trade Exit

There are two possible exit methods:

1. Take Profit / Stop Loss

The position closes automatically when TP or SL is reached.

2. Time-Based Closure

If neither TP nor SL is hit, the trade closes automatically at the predefined market closing time.

Risk Management & Prop Firm Protection (FTMO)

The EA includes several risk protection mechanisms , mainly designed to comply with prop firm rules such as FTMO :

Daily loss limit

Weekly loss limit

Monthly loss limit

Daily loss control influencing the maximum allowed lot size

These protections help prevent violations of prop firm trading rules.

Zeus vs Quantitative Apex Prop Firm

Zeus is the free version of Quantitative Apex Prop Firm , with intentional limitations:

Maximum lot size limited to 0.1 lot , suitable for both Forex and commodities .

Several advanced filters and features are reserved for Apex.

In all cases, Quantitative Apex Prop Firm is:

More powerful

More advanced

Prioritized for updates

.set Files

Two .set files are always provided, in the following order:

(Both are designed for use on the XAUUSD pair within 1 hour)

1. Recommended .set

👉 QZPFULLBENEF_(version name)

Optimized for prop firm usage

Strict rule compliance (FTMO, TFT, etc.)

Focused on risk control and consistency

2. Profit-Oriented .set (Non-Prop Firm)

👉 QZPPROPCONFIRM_(version name)

More aggressive configuration

Designed for profit generation without prop firm restrictions

Intended for personal accounts only

Important Disclaimer ⚠️ THIS EA IS NOT A MIRACLE SYSTEM

It does not guarantee 100% success . It simply applies a strict strategy , disciplined risk management , and a structured framework, aiming for long-term consistency over time

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