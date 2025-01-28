AlienTrader Pro: User Guide

Part 2

Did you miss Part 1?

For a complete understanding, we recommend starting with Part 1, which covers installation, setup, and key interface features.

Read Part 1 here

Table of Contents :

4. Detailed Inputs & Settings

This section walks you through each input parameter in the order they appear within AlienTrader Pro’s Inputs tab, ensuring a logical and easy-to-follow configuration process.





4.1 Spread Filter Settings

Maximum Tolerated Spread (in points):

AlienTrader Pro prevents trades from being executed if the spread (the difference between the bid and ask price) exceeds the specified threshold. This feature helps protect you from trading under unfavorable market conditions, such as during high volatility or low liquidity when spreads tend to widen.

Auto-delete pending orders if spread exceeds limit?:

When enabled, pending orders are deleted if the spread widens beyond the limit threshold, preventing execution in volatile conditions and reducing risk.





4.2 Money Management & Risk Control

AlienTrader Pro helps you manage risk effectively by offering flexible lot size and commission calculation methods:

Deduct Commission Fees from Lot Size calculation?

Include commission costs in your lot size calculations to ensure accurate risk management.

Example: If your broker charges $2 per side, the total commission for a trade (entry + exit) is $4 per lot. AlienTrader Pro factors this in so you don’t risk more than intended.





Include commission costs in your lot size calculations to ensure accurate risk management. If your broker charges $2 per side, the total commission for a trade (entry + exit) is $4 per lot. AlienTrader Pro factors this in so you don’t risk more than intended. Lot Size Calculation Method:

Choose how lot sizes are calculated: Percent of Capital: Risk a percentage of your account balance, keeping risk proportional to account size. Percent of Equity: Risk a percentage of equity (balance + floating profits/losses). Fixed Amount of Money: Set a specific monetary risk per trade, and AlienTrader Pro calculates the lot size. Fixed Lot Size: Use a constant lot size for all trades.





Slippage (MT4 Only):

This setting defines the maximum price difference (in points) allowed between the requested price of your trade and the price at which it is actually executed. If the difference exceeds this limit, the trade will not be placed. Use lower values (e.g., 5 points) for stable assets like EUR/USD, where price movements are generally small and consistent. Use higher values (e.g., 20–50 points) for more volatile assets like BTC/USD, where prices can change rapidly due to market dynamics.





Magic Number:

A unique identifier assigned to trades opened by AlienTrader Pro. This ensures the Expert Advisor (EA)—a program that automates trading on the MetaTrader platform—can distinguish its trades from those opened manually or by other EAs.





A unique identifier assigned to trades opened by AlienTrader Pro. This ensures the Expert Advisor (EA)—a program that automates trading on the MetaTrader platform—can distinguish its trades from those opened manually or by other EAs. Trade Comment:

Add a custom comment to each trade. This comment will appear in the Comments column of the MetaTrader terminal, helping you easily identify and organize trades for better tracking and analysis.









4.3 Margin Call Protection

This feature helps protect your account from margin calls by automatically adjusting positions before they cause issues.

Minimum Margin Level to maintain (%):

Set the lowest margin level (e.g., 110%) that you want to maintain. If your margin level falls below this threshold, the feature will take action.





Set the lowest margin level (e.g., 110%) that you want to maintain. If your margin level falls below this threshold, the feature will take action. Reduce Position Size by (X)%:

AlienTrader Pro will reduce your position sizes incrementally by the percentage you define until your margin level stabilizes above the minimum threshold.

Why it's important :

A margin call occurs when your account no longer has enough funds to support your open trades, often leading your broker to forcibly close positions. This feature helps you avoid such situations by proactively reducing risk, keeping your account secure, and giving you more control over your trades.









4.4 Stop-Loss Settings

Stop-Loss Calculation Method:

AlienTrader Pro provides flexible Stop-Loss (SL) placement options to match different trading strategies. Each method can be used with or without an initial SL, giving you the freedom to adapt to your trading style.

At Cursor Price:

Places the SL directly at the cursor’s price, allowing precise manual placement.





Places the SL directly at the cursor’s price, allowing precise manual placement. In Point-Distance:

Sets the SL at a fixed distance (in points) from the entry price, offering consistent risk management.





Sets the SL at a fixed distance (in points) from the entry price, offering consistent risk management. At Previous HH/LL:

Positions the SL at the most recent Higher High (for Sell trades) or Lower Low (for Buy trades). This method leverages key market structure levels for better trade protection.





Positions the SL at the most recent Higher High (for Sell trades) or Lower Low (for Buy trades). This method leverages key market structure levels for better trade protection. In ATR Distance:

Calculates the SL as a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), adapting dynamically to market volatility. This approach is ideal for strategies in volatile conditions.





Calculates the SL as a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), adapting dynamically to market volatility. This approach is ideal for strategies in volatile conditions. Micro-Entry:

Dynamically adjusts the SL distance for tighter entry setups, making it ideal for scalping—a trading style focused on capturing small price movements through quick trades. More details about this method are provided below.









Dynamic Adjustments for Stop-Loss and Lot Sizes AlienTrader Pro ensures smooth trade execution by dynamically adjusting either the Stop-Loss (SL) distance or the position size, depending on the selected Stop-Loss calculation method.

1. Dynamic Lot Adjustment (All Methods Except Micro-Entry):

If your available margin is insufficient to open a position with the lot size calculated using your chosen method, AlienTrader Pro automatically reduces the lot size incrementally until the trade is accepted.

This adjustment ensures that the trade can still be executed without interruptions while staying within your available margin.

2. Dynamic Stop-Loss Adjustment (Micro-Entry Only):

AlienTrader Pro calculates the lot size based on your selected method (e.g., percentage of equity) and keeps this lot size fixed.

The SL distance starts at your defined increment value (e.g., 5 points).

If the initial SL distance is too tight to meet margin requirements, AlienTrader Pro increases the SL distance step by step (e.g., 5 → 10 → 15 points, using the same increment).

This process continues until a valid SL distance is found, allowing the trade to open while maintaining the predefined lot size and risk percentage.

Why It Matters : These dynamic adjustments ensure flexibility in trade execution, preventing failed orders while adhering to your strategy's defined risk parameters. Whether adjusting lot sizes or SL distances, AlienTrader Pro prioritizes smooth and reliable trade placement.









Additional Settings :

Add Spread Distance to Stop-Loss:

When enabled, this option adds the current spread to your calculated Stop-Loss (SL) distance.

This adjustment ensures precise SL placement by accounting for the bid-ask spread, reflecting real market conditions.

The adjusted SL distance is also factored into the position size calculation, maintaining accurate risk management.

Point Distance (Used for Pending Orders Too!):

This setting defines a fixed SL distance (in points) for the In Point-Distance method.

When the Stop-Loss calculation method is set to "Cursor price" or “SL at HH/LL”, this value serves as a fallback for determining the SL distance, as the cursor price is already used for the entry price of the pending order.

If another Stop-Loss calculation method is selected, the SL price will be calculated based on the chosen method instead.

Candle Lookback Period (for SL at HH/LL):

Specify the number of candles to analyze when determining the most recent Higher High (HH) or Lower Low (LL) for SL placement.

A longer lookback period provides broader market context, while a shorter period focuses on more recent price action.

Minimum Stop-Loss Distance (for SL at HH/LL):

Define a minimum SL distance when using the Higher High/Lower Low (HH/LL) method.

This ensures your stops are not too tight, helping to avoid premature exits caused by minor market fluctuations.

Add (X) Extra Points Offset to HH/LL:

Add a safety buffer (in points) to your Stop-Loss placement beyond the identified High or Low.

This additional offset provides extra protection against price spikes around key levels.

ATR Period:

Specify the number of bars to analyze when calculating the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility-based SL placement.

A shorter period reacts to recent volatility, while a longer period smooths out fluctuations.

ATR Multiplier:

Multiply the calculated ATR value by this factor to determine the SL distance for ATR-based methods.

Higher multipliers set wider stops to account for greater price movements, while lower values result in tighter stops.

Point Incrementation Step (for Micro-Entry Mode):

This setting adjusts the Stop-Loss (SL) distance incrementally before opening a position, ensuring the trade can be executed within your available margin.

If the initial SL distance is too tight, AlienTrader Pro increases it in steps (e.g., 5 → 10 → 15 points) until a valid SL is found.

Once the trade is opened, the SL distance is not adjusted further.

This ensures the tightest possible SL distance is used while maintaining the risk percentage you defined.

Special Note for Pending Orders

For pending orders, certain SL methods—such as At Cursor Price and At Previous HH/LL —cannot be calculated directly.

and —cannot be calculated directly. In these cases, AlienTrader Pro automatically applies the Point-Distance method to determine the SL distance.

method to determine the SL distance. This ensures the Stop-Loss is correctly set, even when using cursor-based or High/Low-based methods for pending orders.









4.5 Auto Break-Even

The Auto Break-Even feature in AlienTrader Pro automatically adjusts your Stop-Loss (SL) to protect your position once it moves into profit, helping to reduce risk.

Key Settings :

Move Stop-Loss to Break-Even after (X) points in profit: When your trade reaches the specified profit level (e.g., 50 points), AlienTrader Pro moves the SL to your Break-Even (BE) price. This adjustment accounts for commission fees and swap costs, ensuring you truly break even without incurring hidden expenses.





Adjust Stop-Loss to (X) points beyond Break-Even: Optionally, set your SL slightly beyond the BE price (e.g., +5 points) to lock in some profit. This provides a safety buffer while still allowing for potential gains.



Example :

If you set the BE adjustment to 50 points and the SL to +5 points beyond BE, the following will occur:

When the trade moves 50 points into profit, AlienTrader Pro adjusts the SL to your entry price +5 points, securing a small profit and protecting your position.









4.6 Trailing Stop-Loss Settings

The Trailing Stop-Loss feature adjusts your Stop-Loss (SL) dynamically as the price moves in your favor. This helps protect your profits while allowing trades to grow.

Trailing Stop-Loss Methods :

Fixed Point-Distance Trailing:

The SL remains a fixed distance from the current price, ensuring consistent risk management.

ATR-Based Trailing:

The SL adapts dynamically based on market volatility, using the Average True Range (ATR) .

Heiken-Ashi-Based Trailing:

SL adjusts based on Heiken-Ashi candle calculations, which smooth out price action for trend following.

Higher Highs/Lower Lows (HH/LL) Trailing:

SL follows the most recent highs or lows for precise adjustments based on market structure.

Parameters for Customization :

Point Distance:

Set the fixed distance (in points) for the Point-Distance trailing method (e.g., 50 points).





Set the fixed distance (in points) for the Point-Distance trailing method (e.g., 50 points). ATR Period:

Define the number of bars used to calculate ATR for volatility-based SL adjustments.





Define the number of bars used to calculate ATR for volatility-based SL adjustments. ATR Multiplier:

Multiply the ATR value by this factor to widen or tighten the SL dynamically.





Multiply the ATR value by this factor to widen or tighten the SL dynamically. Heiken-Ashi Timeframe:

Choose the timeframe used for Heiken-Ashi trailing (e.g., 1-hour, 4-hour).





Choose the timeframe used for Heiken-Ashi trailing (e.g., 1-hour, 4-hour). Candle Lookback Period:

Specify the number of candles to analyze for both Heiken-Ashi and HH/LL trailing methods.

Example :

For ATR-Based Trailing, if you set:

ATR Period to 14 bars

to 14 bars ATR Multiplier to 2.0

The SL will adjust to twice the ATR value, dynamically adapting to changing market conditions.









4.7 Take-Profit Settings & Partial Profit Taking

Take-Profit Methods :

AlienTrader Pro provides two flexible methods for calculating your Take-Profit (TP) level:

Point Distance:

Set the TP at a fixed distance (in points) from your entry price, offering a straightforward target.

Risk-Reward Ratio:

Define the TP as a multiple of your initial risk (e.g., 3.0 for a 1:3 Risk/Reward ratio), aligning your profit target with your risk management strategy.

Parameters :

Take-Profit Point Distance:

Specify the exact distance (in points) for TP when using the Point Distance method.

Take-Profit at (1:X) Risk/Reward Multiple:

Set a target ratio for TP relative to your initial risk. For example, a 3.0 setting aims for a profit three times your risk.

Adjust Sell Take-Profit to Trigger at Bid Price?

Enable this to adjust the TP for Sell trades, ensuring it triggers precisely when the Bid price reaches the target.

This is important because Sell orders execute at the Bid price, and adjustments prevent missed targets due to the Bid/Ask price difference.

Partial Take-Profit & Advanced Line Features

Percentage of Position to Close on 'P' Hotkey Line Trigger: Define the percentage of your position to close when the Partial Take-Profit Line , created using the P hotkey , is triggered by the price. This feature locks in some profit while keeping the rest of the position open for potential additional gains.





Move Stop-Loss to Break-Even on Line Trigger?: Enable this option to automatically move the SL to your Break-Even price when the Partial Take-Profit Line is triggered. This reduces risk on the remaining position while securing the initial profit.



Pro Tip:

If " Move Stop-Loss to Break-Even on Line Trigger " is enabled and " Partial Take-Profit % " is set to 0% , the Partial Take-Profit Line acts as a custom Break-Even level .

" is enabled and " " is set to , the acts as a custom . When triggered, it moves the SL to Break-Even without closing any part of the position.

This adds flexibility to your trade management, enabling you to automatically secure risk-free setups while keeping your full position open.









4.8 Display Settings (Theme, Resolution, Labels, Colors)

AlienTrader Pro offers a customizable interface to suit your trading preferences and optimize your visual experience.





Themes and Screen Resolution

Theme Options:

Dark Mode: Ideal for low-light environments, reducing eye strain during nighttime trading.

Ideal for low-light environments, reducing eye strain during nighttime trading. Light Mode: Best for bright settings, providing clear visuals in well-lit spaces.

Screen Resolution Compatibility:

High (4K): For ultra-high-definition displays (e.g., 3840x2160).

For ultra-high-definition displays (e.g., 3840x2160). Medium: For standard desktops (e.g., 2560x1600).

For standard desktops (e.g., 2560x1600). Low: For smaller screens or laptops (e.g., 1920x1080).





Detached Charts (MT5 Only)

Enhance your workflow with detachable charts, perfect for multi-screen setups:

Enable the "Detach Chart" option to move charts freely across monitors.

option to move charts freely across monitors. This feature is ideal for multi-timeframe analysis or organizing your trading workspace efficiently.





Additional Display Options

Synchronize Symbol Changes Across Charts:

Automatically update symbols on all charts running AlienTrader Pro for the same instrument.

This feature streamlines analysis by keeping all views aligned when switching symbols.

Display Top-Left Time Information:

Local Time: Displays your local clock time.

Displays your local clock time. Spread: Shows the current spread for the instrument.

Shows the current spread for the instrument. Countdown to Next Candle Close: Helps track when the current candle will close.

Trade Label Information:

None: No labels are displayed.

No labels are displayed. Risk-Reward Ratio (RR): Shows the trade’s current RR.

Shows the trade’s current RR. Point Distance: Displays the distance (in points) between the entry, SL, or TP.

Displays the distance (in points) between the entry, SL, or TP. Monetary Value: Shows trade-related values in your account currency.

Shows trade-related values in your account currency. Combined Options: Combine multiple details, such as RR and point distances.

Pro Tip : For consistent visuals, ensure the same label information type is selected across all charts for the same symbol. Mismatched settings may create discrepancies between labels.







Indicator Fixed/Dynamic Value Separator:

Add a vertical line at the previous candle to clearly separate:

Historical Values (left): Data that remains static.

Data that remains static. Reprinting Values (right): Dynamic data that updates with live price action.

This feature is especially useful for smoothed indicators, helping to clarify where reprinting begins.







Custom Colors for Visual Elements:

Adjust the colors and styles of key chart elements to enhance visibility and match your trading preferences. Personalizing these settings can improve your chart readability and overall user experience.









4.9 Audio, Notifications & Trading Rules Reminder

Stay informed and maintain trading discipline with AlienTrader Pro’s customizable audio alerts and notifications.

Audio Alerts on Trade Closure

Play a Sound Notification on Trade Closure: Enable this option to receive audio alerts whenever a trade is closed. Alerts cover full closures, partial closures, wins, or losses.





Audio Style Options: Modern: A sleek, professional tone. Retro Game: A fun, nostalgic sound effect. Each style uses distinct sounds for profitable and losing trades, giving you clear auditory feedback.









Mobile App Notifications

Receive Push Notifications for Triggered Lines: Get real-time notifications on your mobile device for: Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) triggers. Alert lines being hit. Pending orders being executed. Partial Take-Profit line triggers.





Setup Instructions: Install the MetaTrader Mobile App: Download MetaTrader 4 or 5 from your app store and ensure notifications are enabled. Find Your MetaQuotes ID: Open the app, go to Settings → Messages , and locate your unique MetaQuotes ID. Link Mobile Notifications to the Desktop App: Open the MetaTrader desktop platform. Go to Tools → Options → Notifications . Check Enable Push Notifications and enter your MetaQuotes ID. Click OK to save your settings.











Forex Session Alerts

Play Audio for Forex Session Openings/Closings: Enable this option to receive notifications when Forex trading sessions start or end.





Receive Alerts Before Session Start/End: Set how many minutes in advance you want to be notified to prepare for market activity.



Disclaimer :

Session times in this tool are based on current Daylight Saving Time (DST) rules for each region. While these rules are accurate, they may change in the future.

If you notice mismatches, please contact us, and we’ll update the tool to ensure accuracy.









Trading Rules Audio Reminder

Stay focused and disciplined by setting up a custom audio reminder of your trading strategy with AlienTrader Pro.

Play Custom TradingRules.wav Audio Reminder

Enable or disable the reminder based on your needs to reinforce your trading rules.

Reminder Play Modes

Choose how the reminder is activated:

Timer: Plays the reminder at regular intervals. Keyboard Unlock: Activates when hotkeys are re-enabled using the L hotkey.

Set Reminder Frequency

When using the Timer mode, specify the interval (in minutes) for your reminders.

How to Create Your Reminder File

Generate Your Audio File: Use free tools like SpeechGen or any text-to-speech software.

or any text-to-speech software. Select a voice and export the file in .wav format (this format is required).



Save and Name the File: Name the file 'MyTradingRules.wav'.



Access the Sounds Folder: In MetaTrader, go to Toolbox → Alerts tab .

. Right-click inside the Alerts tab and select Create .

. Click the "..." button to open the Sounds folder.

button to open the Sounds folder. Drag and drop the MyTradingRules.wav file into this folder.









4.10 Manual Backtest, Strategy Tester & Indicators Settings

Replay and practice your trading strategies risk-free with AlienTrader Pro’s dedicated Strategy Tester version, designed to simulate historical market conditions and refine your techniques.

Key Features:

Replay Past Market Movements: Test and improve your trading ideas by simulating real market conditions using historical data.





Built-In Indicators: MT5: Access 57 built-in indicators directly from the EA's Inputs tab. Adjust settings or toggle indicators on/off before starting the test. MT4: Access 51 built-in indicators and manually add custom indicators by dragging and dropping them onto the Strategy Tester chart. Adjust indicator settings directly from the chart after adding them.





Learn & Improve: Use the Strategy Tester to practice, analyze, and optimize your techniques without risking real funds.





Important Notes:

MT5: Indicators must be pre-built into the EA, as the platform doesn’t support manual addition during backtesting. Indicators are listed alphabetically in the Inputs tab for easy navigation.





MT4: You can manually add custom indicators by dragging and dropping them onto the chart, similar to live trading. Input settings for added indicators can be adjusted directly on the backtesting chart.





Hotkeys: Hotkeys are not functional in the Strategy Tester , as it is designed for strategy simulation rather than live interaction.









Tutorial:

Watch our video tutorial to learn:

How to open the Strategy Tester window. How to adjust settings via the Inputs tab. How to manage positions effectively during backtesting.

(Video coming soon)









5. Saving Your Setup: Templates vs. Profiles

Preserve your customized settings and workspace efficiently using templates or profiles. Understanding the difference ensures effective management of your setups.







Templates vs. Profiles

Templates: Save the configuration of a single chart, including: Inputs Indicators Chart styles

Profiles: Save the arrangement of all charts, windows, and your entire MetaTrader workspace.









How to Save a Template (Single Chart):

Right-click on the chart. Select Template > Save Template. Name your template (e.g., "AlienTrader Setup") and click Save.

How to Save a Profile (Entire Workspace):

Arrange your charts and workspace as desired. Go to the File menu and select Profiles > Save As. Name your profile (e.g., "AlienTrader Workspace") and click OK.







How to Restore:

Template: Right-click on the chart. Select Template > Load Template . Choose your saved file.





Profile: Go to File > Profiles . Select your saved profile from the list.









Why Save Both?

Templates: Ensure consistent chart setups across individual charts.





Profiles: Recover your entire workspace seamlessly, including multiple charts and their arrangement.











6. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I use AlienTrader Pro on a demo account?

Yes, AlienTrader Pro works seamlessly on both demo and live accounts.

Does AlienTrader Pro open trades automatically, like a robot?

No, AlienTrader Pro is designed for manual trading only. It enhances trade management but leaves all decisions in your hands.

Can I customize hotkeys?

No, hotkeys are fixed to ensure simplicity and reliability. They cover all essential trading actions for maximum efficiency.

Can I use AlienTrader Pro for scalping?

Absolutely! Features like Micro-Entry Stop-Loss for precise risk control, Spread Filter to avoid unfavorable conditions, and near-instant hotkey execution make AlienTrader Pro ideal for scalping strategies.

Can I use custom indicators in the strategy tester?



In the MT4 version, yes—custom indicators can be added directly to the strategy tester chart by dragging and dropping them.

In the MT5 version, this is not supported. Due to the diverse input requirements of custom indicators, it’s not feasible to provide a universal solution that accommodates every trader’s unique needs.

Does AlienTrader Pro support multiple accounts or terminals?

Yes, you can use AlienTrader Pro on multiple MetaTrader terminals and accounts, provided they are linked to the same MQL5 account you purchased from.

What happens if I encounter errors during installation or usage?

Post your questions in the "Comment" section of the AlienTrader Pro product page. This allows faster support and helps other users benefit from the answers.

Does AlienTrader Pro support hedging?

Yes, you can use AlienTrader Pro to manage hedging strategies, as long as your account type supports hedging.

What languages does AlienTrader Pro support?

Currently, AlienTrader Pro is available in English. For additional language support, contact us to discuss future updates.

How do I report bugs or suggest improvements?

Share any bugs or suggestions in the "Comment" section of the product page. Your feedback helps us improve and provide the best experience possible.

Can I reinstall AlienTrader Pro if I switch devices?

Yes, you can reinstall AlienTrader Pro on a new device by logging into the same MQL5 account used for your purchase.

What happens if my MetaTrader terminal crashes while using AlienTrader Pro?

AlienTrader Pro automatically resumes with your previously configured settings when you reopen the terminal. Open positions remain active on the broker’s side, and all Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels are preserved, ensuring seamless trade management even during a crash.

Can I suggest additional features for AlienTrader Pro?

Absolutely! We’re dedicated to creating the best tool for manual traders, and your suggestions help us improve. Share your ideas—we’d love to hear them!









7. Conclusion

AlienTrader Pro is designed to simplify and elevate your trading experience, combining powerful features with an intuitive interface. This guide has shown you how to configure the tool to match your trading style, manage risks effectively, and execute trades with confidence and precision.

Trading is a journey of continuous learning and adaptation. With AlienTrader Pro as your trusted partner, you can refine your strategies and achieve your trading goals. If you need assistance or want to explore new features, our support team is always ready to help.

Enjoy trading your way—efficiently and confidently—with AlienTrader Pro!









8. Getting Help & Contact Information

Need Help?

If you’ve purchased AlienTrader Pro, our support is available through the “Comments” tab on the product page. This is the fastest and most efficient way to get assistance, while also helping other users with similar questions.

For Pre-Purchase Inquiries:

Post your questions in the Comments section under this User Guide article.

section under this User Guide article. Send us a private message via our MQL5 profile.

Pro Tip : Add us to your Friend List on MQL5 for faster responses and easier communication.

Additional Resources :



Buy Now : Visit AlienTrader Pro’s product page to purchase.

: Visit AlienTrader Pro’s product page to purchase. Free Demo : Download and test AlienTrader Pro risk-free.

: Download and test AlienTrader Pro risk-free. Installation Guide : How to Install AlienTrader Pro.

: How to Install AlienTrader Pro. Contact: Send us a message for support or inquiries.







Disclaimer:

The features described are tools to assist with your manual trading. There is no guarantee of profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly.



