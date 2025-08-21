How to manage your algos

Hi Algoz,
◼️ 16th of July launch on a $1000 account
◽ gets immediately 2 negative trades -$34 (-3% DD) get scared; stops the EA; (starts complaining about the performance after 2 trades ...)
◽ IMPORTANT: would had he launched it on the 15th of July, he would have been immediately positive by +$26 and would probably would not have cut it ... then
◽ but he did cut it, so he did not benefit from the coming positive trades
◼️ waits for another "really positive" wins to decide "to give it another try"
◼️ these positive trade (Streak of Wins) come on the 28th of July and 30th ( + $200 of gains = +20% growth)
◼️ relaunches the EA (probably on a demo account) and enter a streak of Losses (-1% Drawdown...)
◽ because he stopped the EA, he did not benefit from the last streak of Wins that would have given him a + 8,6% (see picture with blue outlining below the green ones)
◽ gets even more frustrated and unfoundedly delusional about the EA
🔹 Key Takeaways
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