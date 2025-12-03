EURUSD –Daily Technical Breakdown
Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – 10:36 AM
Hey everyone! Aty here – developer, trader, and the guy who’s probably running more EAs than you have open charts
Feel free to swing by my channel and check out the stuff I build for us traders:
Now, let’s jump straight into today’s EURUSD action!
EURUSD Live Breakdown – Current Price: 1.16566
The pair is trading at exactly 1.16566 right now.
Short-term timeframes (M1 & M5) are heavily overbought – RSI is sitting above 70, sometimes even touching 75-78. That usually means a pullback is coming soon. On the other hand, H1 and H4 still show strong bullish momentum. So we have the classic situation: short-term exhaustion inside a bigger uptrend.
Price Action & ICT-Style View
• Bearish order block forming at 1.16527 (today’s M5 high). This level is also the previous H1 and H4 swing high → perfect spot for institutions to distribute and sell.
• Expected pullback zones: 1.16433 (M5 EMA100) and 1.16302 (M15 EMA100) – these are the “discount areas” where buyers usually step back in.
• Liquidity grab risk: watch for a quick spike above 1.16527 to hunt stops before reversing. Fake breakouts love this level.
• Clear double top forming on M5/M15 exactly at 1.16527 – classic reversal warning.
Most Important Levels Right Now
• 1.16527 → M5/H1/H4 resistance. Rejection here = pullback/sell. Clean break and close above = continuation higher.
• 1.16433 → M5 EMA100 – first dynamic support, great for quick longs or scalping the bounce.
• 1.16302 → M15 EMA100 – deeper and higher-probability buy zone.
• 1.16123 → H1 EMA100 – if we ever get here, the bulls are in real trouble.
How I’m Planning to Trade It This Week
1. Short-term scalps: sell rejection at 1.16527, target 1.16433 or 1.16302 → 15-30 pips fast.
2. Main strategy (my favorite): wait for the pullback into 1.16433–1.16302, look for bullish confirmation (engulfing, pinbar, divergence), then go long with the trend.
3. Correlation: keep an eye on EURJPY and EURGBP – if they drop together, euro shorts become much safer.
4. If we enter a range between roughly 1.16400 – 1.16600 → fade the highs and lows with tight stops.
Buy or Sell Right This Second?
Be patient! Right now RSI on M5 is screaming overbought → perfect for a quick short and banking 15-30 pips on the way down.
But for anyone swinging or holding positions: wait for 1.16433 or 1.16302, get your confirmation, then ride the next leg up.
Golden Takeaways
1. 1.16527 is the make-or-break level this whole week. Respect it until price proves otherwise.
2. M5 and M15 EMA100 are your best friends for high-probability entries.
3. Overbought + double top = very high chance of a healthy pullback before the next bullish wave.
Overall bias is still bullish on higher timeframes, but I’m expecting a slight bearish start or early-week correction, then either consolidation or fresh highs if 1.16527 finally breaks for real. Trade smart, wait for your A+ setup, and let the market come to you!
Your money, your decisions – trade responsibly. See you in the charts, Aty