Analytics & Forecasts

#GBPCHF: Bearish Continuation

5 March 2026, 12:13
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
159


#GBPCHF: Bearish Continuation 🇬🇧🇨🇭


Quick update for 📉GBPCHF.


The market continued falling yesterday after

another trap above a falling trend line.


The formation of a new lower low lower close on a 4h

confirms a highly probable bearish continuation.


The initial target level is intact - 1.038

—————————

Daily/4H time frames


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#gbpchf