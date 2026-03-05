



#GBPCHF: Bearish Continuation 🇬🇧🇨🇭





Quick update for 📉GBPCHF.





The market continued falling yesterday after

another trap above a falling trend line.





The formation of a new lower low lower close on a 4h

confirms a highly probable bearish continuation.





The initial target level is intact - 1.038

—————————

Daily/4H time frames





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