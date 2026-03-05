#GBPCHF: Bearish Continuation 🇬🇧🇨🇭
Quick update for 📉GBPCHF.
The market continued falling yesterday after
another trap above a falling trend line.
The formation of a new lower low lower close on a 4h
confirms a highly probable bearish continuation.
The initial target level is intact - 1.038
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Daily/4H time frames
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