Gold (XAUUSD) 2H Analysis – Liquidity Grab and Reaction from Key Support (5-March-2026

Gold recently moved into a strong resistance zone and swept liquidity above the previous highs. After the liquidity grab, the market showed a sharp rejection, pushing the price back toward an important demand area.
Currently, XAUUSD is reacting from the 5100–5120 support zone, which previously acted as a strong base during the bullish move.
This level is important because it aligns with the previous break of structure (BOS) and could attract buyers again.
🔎 Market Structure
✔ Liquidity taken above previous highs
✔ Weak high formed near resistance
✔ Strong rejection from supply zone
✔ Price now testing a key demand/support area
Despite the pullback, the overall structure still favors buyers as long as support remains intact.
📍 Key Levels to Watch
🔵 Resistance: 5400 area
🔵 Support: 5100 – 5120 demand zone
📈 Possible Scenario
If buyers defend the support zone, we may see:
➡️ Accumulation near support
➡️ Rotation back toward range highs
➡️ Possible attempt to break the 5400 resistance
However, the market is currently trading inside a range, so patience and proper risk management remain essential.
⚠️ Always wait for confirmation before entering trades.
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