Gold (XAUUSD) 2H Analysis – Liquidity Grab and Reaction from Key Support (5-March-2026

Gold recently moved into a strong resistance zone and swept liquidity above the previous highs. After the liquidity grab, the market showed a sharp rejection, pushing the price back toward an important demand area.

Currently, XAUUSD is reacting from the 5100–5120 support zone, which previously acted as a strong base during the bullish move.

This level is important because it aligns with the previous break of structure (BOS) and could attract buyers again.

🔎 Market Structure

✔ Liquidity taken above previous highs

✔ Weak high formed near resistance

✔ Strong rejection from supply zone

✔ Price now testing a key demand/support area

Despite the pullback, the overall structure still favors buyers as long as support remains intact.

📍 Key Levels to Watch

🔵 Resistance: 5400 area

🔵 Support: 5100 – 5120 demand zone

📈 Possible Scenario

If buyers defend the support zone, we may see:

➡️ Accumulation near support

➡️ Rotation back toward range highs

➡️ Possible attempt to break the 5400 resistance

However, the market is currently trading inside a range, so patience and proper risk management remain essential.

⚠️ Always wait for confirmation before entering trades.

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