Happy Nation EA Setfiles – Optimized for AUD Pairs (M30)
When trading AUD pairs, volatility and timing matter more than raw indicators. That’s why I built Happy Nation EA, an automated strategy focused on smart spike detection, trend alignment, and efficient trade handling on M30 timeframes.
To make deployment easier, this post includes setfiles (configuration presets) designed specifically for:
-
AUDUSD
-
AUDCHF
-
AUDCAD (My favorite)
-
AUDJPY
-
AUDNZD
Each setfile has been tuned for cleaner entries, controlled range conditions, spread safety, smart recovery timing, and realistic lot sizing, without grid complexity.
What You’ll Find Inside the Setfiles
-
Volatility-based signal sensitivity
-
Dual entry confirmation
-
Trend period alignment
-
Momentum spike filters
-
Min/Max daily range control
-
Spread and holding-time limits
-
Basket & single trade TP logic
Plug-and-Trade Setup
All configuration files are ready to be inserted directly into your EA's \Presets or strategy tester input panel. Simply load the correct setfile for your chosen symbol and you're good to go.