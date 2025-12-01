Happy Nation EA Setfiles – Optimized for AUD Pairs (M30)

When trading AUD pairs, volatility and timing matter more than raw indicators. That’s why I built Happy Nation EA, an automated strategy focused on smart spike detection, trend alignment, and efficient trade handling on M30 timeframes.

To make deployment easier, this post includes setfiles (configuration presets) designed specifically for:

AUDUSD

AUDCHF

AUDCAD (My favorite)

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

Each setfile has been tuned for cleaner entries, controlled range conditions, spread safety, smart recovery timing, and realistic lot sizing, without grid complexity.

What You’ll Find Inside the Setfiles

Volatility-based signal sensitivity

Dual entry confirmation

Trend period alignment

Momentum spike filters

Min/Max daily range control

Spread and holding-time limits

Basket & single trade TP logic

Plug-and-Trade Setup

All configuration files are ready to be inserted directly into your EA's \Presets or strategy tester input panel. Simply load the correct setfile for your chosen symbol and you're good to go.







