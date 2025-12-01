🚨 127% Return in 12 Months: How TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE Survived 2024's Chaos

The EA That Actually Protects Your Account
The Problem Every Trader Faces (And Most EAs Ignore)
You've seen it before:
- ✅ 68% win rate → Account still blown
- ✅ Perfect strategy → Wrong position sizing destroys it
- ✅ Backtest looks amazing → Live account goes to zero in 3 weeks
Why?
Because 90% of EAs use fixed lots or basic percentage risk. They don't adapt. They don't protect. They don't compound intelligently.
They're financial suicide dressed up as automation.
What If Your EA Actually Got Smarter As You Traded?
That's the idea behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE v7.02.
Instead of blindly risking 1% per trade forever, this EA uses institutional-grade Smart Money Management:
🧠 Kelly Criterion Integration
- Mathematically calculates your optimal risk per trade
- Based on YOUR edge, YOUR win rate, YOUR equity
- Same formula hedge funds use to manage billions
📊 Dynamic Equity-Based Position Sizing
- Winning streak? Automatically increases lot size to compound gains
- Drawdown phase? Cuts risk by 50% to protect capital
- Account heat rising? Reduces positions before margin calls
🎯 Real-Time Adaptation
- Tracks consecutive wins/losses
- Monitors floating P/L vs account balance
- Adjusts risk based on current equity, not stale balance
This is how professionals trade. This is how you survive.
The Backtest That Changed Everything
EURUSD H1 - Full Year 2024 (Real Ticks)
Let me show you something most EA developers hide:
📈 THE EQUITY CURVE (see image 1)
Notice what you DON'T see:
- ❌ No massive drawdowns
- ❌ No vertical drops
- ❌ No "recovery" from blown accounts
Just consistent, compounding growth.
The Numbers That Matter:
💰 +127.4% Total Return
- Starting balance: $10,000
- Ending balance: $22,740
- Pure profit: $12,740
🎯 67.8% Win Rate (567 wins / 842 trades)
- Not 90% (unrealistic)
- Not 50% (barely breakeven)
- A proven, sustainable edge
📊 2.34 Profit Factor
- For every $1 risked, $2.34 returned
- Industry standard for "good": 1.5+
- TDI ROACHER: 2.34
⚠️ 12.7% Maximum Drawdown
- Most EAs: 30-50% drawdowns (account killers)
- Prop firms require: <10% ideally, <20% maximum
- TDI ROACHER: 12.7% (Prop firm safe)
The "Profit Distribution" Nobody Shows You
(see image 4 - MAE/MFE Analysis)
What This Chart Reveals:
Top Graph (Blue - Winning Trades):
- See how wins are consistently distributed?
- No "one lucky trade" carrying the system
- Sustainable profit pattern
Bottom Graph (Red - Losing Trades):
- Losses are tightly controlled
- No outliers destroying the account
- Smart Money Management in action
The diagonal trend lines show: ✅ As trades progressed, profits grew (compounding working)
✅ Losses stayed controlled (risk management working)
✅ The system got BETTER over time, not worse
The Trading Pattern That Proves Consistency
(see image 3 - Distribution Analysis)
What Professional Traders Look For:
✅ Trades Spread Across All Sessions
- Asian, European, American markets all profitable
- Not dependent on "one magic hour"
- Works in all volatility conditions
✅ Every Day of Week Profitable
- Monday through Friday all positive
- No "avoid Friday" warnings needed
- Truly robust system
✅ Every Month of 2024 Profitable
- January through December: ALL GREEN
- Survived Fed rate decisions, elections, geopolitical shocks
- This is what separates real EAs from curve-fitted garbage
The 5 Strategies Working Together
Most EAs use ONE strategy. When market conditions change, they fail.
TDI ROACHER uses FIVE independent strategies:
1. TDI Signal (Classic)
Green/Red line crossovers with trend confirmation
- Best for: Strong trending markets
- Win rate: ~70%
2. SP Reversal (Extreme Zones)
Catches major reversals at overbought/oversold levels
- Best for: Range-bound consolidation
- Win rate: ~65%
3. TDI Hook (Counter-Trend)
Divergence-confirmed entries at extreme levels
- Best for: Post-spike reversals
- Win rate: ~62%
4. Squeeze Breakout
Profits from volatility explosions after consolidation
- Best for: News events, breakout scenarios
- Win rate: ~68%
5. Hidden Secret (Proprietary)
Angle strength + band breaks combined
- Best for: All conditions
- Win rate: ~72%
Result: No matter what the market does, at least ONE strategy is working.
The "Smart Trailing" System That Protects Profits
(see image 2 - Trade Distribution Over Time)
Notice The Pattern:
Green dots = profitable trades held optimally
Red dots = losing trades cut quickly
The EA doesn't just ENTER trades. It MANAGES them:
✅ Smart Breakeven: Locks profit once trade moves +20 pips
✅ Adaptive Trailing: Follows price intelligently (not rigidly)
✅ Partial Closing: Takes 50% profit at TP1, lets rest run
✅ TDI Exit Logic: Closes when indicator signals reversal
Real Example:
- Entry: EURUSD 1.0850 BUY
- +20 pips → SL moved to breakeven +5 pips (risk eliminated)
- TP1 at 1.0900 → Closes 50% position (profit secured)
- Remaining 50% trails to 1.0935 before TDI exit signal
- Result: 1.85R profit instead of basic 1R
Why This Isn't Another $49 Scam EA
The Honest Truth:
Development Investment:
- 18 months total development time
- 8 months just coding Smart MM system alone
- $47,000+ in testing, optimization, licensing
- 15,000+ hours of team work
What You're Really Buying:
- Kelly Criterion mathematics (Nobel Prize-winning formula)
- Real-time equity tracking algorithms
- Five independently tested strategies
- Professional risk management framework
- Institutional-grade technology in retail package
Why Tier Pricing:
- Limited buyers = maintained edge
- Higher price = serious traders only
- Quality support > quantity of sales
- Early adopters deserve rewards
Current Tier Status
TIER 1: $299.99 ⬅️ YOU ARE HERE (0/100 sold)
TIER 2: $499 (at 100 sales)
TIER 3: $699 (at 200 sales)
TIER 4: $899 (at 300 sales)
TIER 5: $1,099 (at 400 sales)
FINAL: $1,300 (at 500+ sales)
After 1,000 sales: May close to new buyers permanently
Early Adopter Bonuses (First 50 Buyers)
🏆 TIER 1 VIP PACKAGE:
✅ Lifetime Priority Support (12-24hr response guaranteed)
✅ All Major Updates FREE Forever (v8.0, v9.0, v10.0...)
✅ Exclusive Monthly Webinars (optimization, settings, strategy)
✅ Custom Settings Consultation (personalized for YOUR broker)
✅ Beta Access to v8.0 (AI integration Q2 2025)
✅ Private Discord Channel (launching Feb 2025)
Buyers 51-100 Get: ✅ Standard support (48hr response)
✅ 2 years free updates
✅ Settings guide + email support
Buyers 101+ Get: ✅ Manual + standard support
✅ 1 year updates
Prop Firm Traders: This Is For You
✅ FTMO / MFF / THE5ERS OPTIMIZED
- Conservative risk settings (pass challenges without flags)
- 12.7% max drawdown (well under 20% limit)
- No martingale, no grid, no suspicious activity
- Clean trading history
- Optimized .SET files included
Account Size Recommendations:
$1,000 Minimum (0.01 min lot, 0.5% risk)
$2,000 Recommended (0.01-0.05 lots, 1% risk)
$5,000 Optimal (0.02-0.10 lots, 1% risk)
$10,000+ Professional (0.05-0.20 lots, 1.5% risk)
What You Get Immediately
📦 Complete Professional Package:
- TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE v7.02 Expert Advisor (20 activations)
- 50+ Page Manual (step-by-step installation, settings explained)
- Optimized .SET Files (for $1K, $2K, $5K, $10K accounts)
- Prop Firm Challenge Guide (FTMO-specific settings)
- Risk Calculator Spreadsheet (Excel - position sizing tool)
- Video Tutorials (installation, configuration, troubleshooting)
- Direct Developer Support (MQL5 messaging)
Installation (3 Steps, 5 Minutes)
Step 1: Download from MQL5 account after purchase
Step 2: Drag onto MT5 chart (EURUSD H1 recommended)
Step 3: Enable Auto-Trading, configure risk settings
Done. The EA handles everything else.
Full video walkthrough included. Personal setup help available.
Technical Specifications
Trading Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD
Timeframe: H1 (primary), M30/H4 compatible
Minimum Deposit: $1,000 | Recommended: $2,000+
Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 optimal)
Broker: Any MT5 (ECN/STP preferred for spreads)
Max Spread: 30 points (configurable)
Max Trades: 3 simultaneous (configurable)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
Risk Disclaimer (Required Legal)
⚠️ CRITICAL NOTICE:
Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The backtest results shown are from 2024 full-year data using real tick quality in MT5 Strategy Tester.
Your results may vary due to:
- Broker spread differences
- Slippage during volatile markets
- VPS latency vs local execution
- Different leverage/margin requirements
- Market condition changes
Before live trading:
- ✅ Test on DEMO minimum 30 days
- ✅ Understand ALL EA settings
- ✅ Only risk capital you can afford to lose completely
- ✅ Start with minimum position sizes
We provide tools. You remain responsible for your trading decisions.
Support & Community
Response Times:
- Tier 1 (1-50): 12-24 hours
- Tier 1 (51-100): 24-48 hours
- Regular: 48-72 hours
Contact: MQL5 Private Messaging
FAQ
Q: Does this work on MT4?
A: No, MT5 only. MT4 version may come later.
Q: Can I use on VPS?
A: Yes, highly recommended for 24/7 operation.
Q: Will this pass prop firm challenges?
A: Yes, specifically optimized with conservative settings.
Q: Money-back guarantee?
A: MQL5 has 7-day refund policy. Test on demo first.
Q: How many accounts can I use it on?
A: 20 activations included (enough for multiple accounts + VPS).
Q: Do I need trading experience?
A: Basic MT5 knowledge helpful. Full tutorials included.
The Bottom Line
127.4% return.
67.8% win rate.
12.7% maximum drawdown.
Every single month of 2024: profitable.
This isn't luck. This isn't curve-fitting. This isn't marketing hype.
This is 18 months of obsessive development solving the #1 problem that destroys trader accounts: poor money management.
We combined:
- ✅ Kelly Criterion mathematics (institutional-grade)
- ✅ Official TDI specification (fixed properly, not guessed)
- ✅ Five independent profitable strategies
- ✅ Real drawdown protection (not just SL/TP)
And we're offering it at $299.99 for exactly 100 copies.
After that, price jumps to $499. At 500 sales, it hits $1,300.
Early adopters win. Always.
