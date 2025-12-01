🚨 127% Return in 12 Months: How TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE Survived 2024's Chaos

The EA That Actually Protects Your Account

The Problem Every Trader Faces (And Most EAs Ignore)

You've seen it before:

Why?

Because 90% of EAs use fixed lots or basic percentage risk. They don't adapt. They don't protect. They don't compound intelligently.

They're financial suicide dressed up as automation.

What If Your EA Actually Got Smarter As You Traded?

That's the idea behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE v7.02.

Instead of blindly risking 1% per trade forever, this EA uses institutional-grade Smart Money Management:

🧠 Kelly Criterion Integration

Mathematically calculates your optimal risk per trade

Based on YOUR edge, YOUR win rate, YOUR equity

Same formula hedge funds use to manage billions

📊 Dynamic Equity-Based Position Sizing

🎯 Real-Time Adaptation

Tracks consecutive wins/losses

Monitors floating P/L vs account balance

Adjusts risk based on current equity, not stale balance

This is how professionals trade. This is how you survive.

The Backtest That Changed Everything

EURUSD H1 - Full Year 2024 (Real Ticks)

Let me show you something most EA developers hide:

📈 THE EQUITY CURVE (see image 1)

Notice what you DON'T see:

❌ No massive drawdowns

❌ No vertical drops

❌ No "recovery" from blown accounts

Just consistent, compounding growth.

The Numbers That Matter:

💰 +127.4% Total Return

Starting balance: $10,000

Ending balance: $22,740

Pure profit: $12,740

🎯 67.8% Win Rate (567 wins / 842 trades)

Not 90% (unrealistic)

Not 50% (barely breakeven)

A proven, sustainable edge

📊 2.34 Profit Factor

For every $1 risked, $2.34 returned

Industry standard for "good": 1.5+

TDI ROACHER: 2.34

⚠️ 12.7% Maximum Drawdown

Most EAs: 30-50% drawdowns (account killers)

Prop firms require: <10% ideally, <20% maximum

TDI ROACHER: 12.7% (Prop firm safe)

The "Profit Distribution" Nobody Shows You

(see image 4 - MAE/MFE Analysis)

What This Chart Reveals:

Top Graph (Blue - Winning Trades):

See how wins are consistently distributed ?

? No "one lucky trade" carrying the system

Sustainable profit pattern

Bottom Graph (Red - Losing Trades):

Losses are tightly controlled

No outliers destroying the account

Smart Money Management in action

The diagonal trend lines show: ✅ As trades progressed, profits grew (compounding working)

✅ Losses stayed controlled (risk management working)

✅ The system got BETTER over time, not worse

The Trading Pattern That Proves Consistency

(see image 3 - Distribution Analysis)

What Professional Traders Look For:

✅ Trades Spread Across All Sessions

Asian, European, American markets all profitable

Not dependent on "one magic hour"

Works in all volatility conditions

✅ Every Day of Week Profitable

Monday through Friday all positive

No "avoid Friday" warnings needed

Truly robust system

✅ Every Month of 2024 Profitable

January through December: ALL GREEN

Survived Fed rate decisions, elections, geopolitical shocks

This is what separates real EAs from curve-fitted garbage

The 5 Strategies Working Together

Most EAs use ONE strategy. When market conditions change, they fail.

TDI ROACHER uses FIVE independent strategies:

1. TDI Signal (Classic)

Green/Red line crossovers with trend confirmation

Best for: Strong trending markets

2. SP Reversal (Extreme Zones)

Catches major reversals at overbought/oversold levels

Best for: Range-bound consolidation

3. TDI Hook (Counter-Trend)

Divergence-confirmed entries at extreme levels

Best for: Post-spike reversals

4. Squeeze Breakout

Profits from volatility explosions after consolidation

Best for: News events, breakout scenarios

5. Hidden Secret (Proprietary)

Angle strength + band breaks combined

Best for: All conditions

Result: No matter what the market does, at least ONE strategy is working.

The "Smart Trailing" System That Protects Profits

(see image 2 - Trade Distribution Over Time)

Notice The Pattern:

Green dots = profitable trades held optimally

Red dots = losing trades cut quickly

The EA doesn't just ENTER trades. It MANAGES them:

✅ Smart Breakeven: Locks profit once trade moves +20 pips

✅ Adaptive Trailing: Follows price intelligently (not rigidly)

✅ Partial Closing: Takes 50% profit at TP1, lets rest run

✅ TDI Exit Logic: Closes when indicator signals reversal

Real Example:

Entry: EURUSD 1.0850 BUY

+20 pips → SL moved to breakeven +5 pips (risk eliminated)

TP1 at 1.0900 → Closes 50% position (profit secured)

Remaining 50% trails to 1.0935 before TDI exit signal

Result: 1.85R profit instead of basic 1R

Why This Isn't Another $49 Scam EA

The Honest Truth:

Development Investment:

18 months total development time

8 months just coding Smart MM system alone

$47,000+ in testing, optimization, licensing

15,000+ hours of team work

What You're Really Buying:

Kelly Criterion mathematics (Nobel Prize-winning formula)

Real-time equity tracking algorithms

Five independently tested strategies

Professional risk management framework

Institutional-grade technology in retail package

Why Tier Pricing:

Limited buyers = maintained edge

Higher price = serious traders only

Quality support > quantity of sales

Early adopters deserve rewards

Current Tier Status

TIER 1: $299.99 ⬅️ YOU ARE HERE (0/100 sold)

TIER 2: $499 (at 100 sales)

TIER 3: $699 (at 200 sales)

TIER 4: $899 (at 300 sales)

TIER 5: $1,099 (at 400 sales)

FINAL: $1,300 (at 500+ sales)

After 1,000 sales: May close to new buyers permanently

Early Adopter Bonuses (First 50 Buyers)

🏆 TIER 1 VIP PACKAGE:

✅ Lifetime Priority Support (12-24hr response guaranteed)

✅ All Major Updates FREE Forever (v8.0, v9.0, v10.0...)

✅ Exclusive Monthly Webinars (optimization, settings, strategy)

✅ Custom Settings Consultation (personalized for YOUR broker)

✅ Beta Access to v8.0 (AI integration Q2 2025)

✅ Private Discord Channel (launching Feb 2025)

Buyers 51-100 Get: ✅ Standard support (48hr response)

✅ 2 years free updates

✅ Settings guide + email support

Buyers 101+ Get: ✅ Manual + standard support

✅ 1 year updates

Prop Firm Traders: This Is For You

✅ FTMO / MFF / THE5ERS OPTIMIZED

Conservative risk settings (pass challenges without flags)

12.7% max drawdown (well under 20% limit)

No martingale, no grid, no suspicious activity

Clean trading history

Optimized .SET files included

Account Size Recommendations:

$1,000 Minimum (0.01 min lot, 0.5% risk)

$2,000 Recommended (0.01-0.05 lots, 1% risk)

$5,000 Optimal (0.02-0.10 lots, 1% risk)

$10,000+ Professional (0.05-0.20 lots, 1.5% risk)

What You Get Immediately

📦 Complete Professional Package:

TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE v7.02 Expert Advisor (20 activations) 50+ Page Manual (step-by-step installation, settings explained) Optimized .SET Files (for $1K, $2K, $5K, $10K accounts) Prop Firm Challenge Guide (FTMO-specific settings) Risk Calculator Spreadsheet (Excel - position sizing tool) Video Tutorials (installation, configuration, troubleshooting) Direct Developer Support (MQL5 messaging)

Installation (3 Steps, 5 Minutes)

Step 1: Download from MQL5 account after purchase

Step 2: Drag onto MT5 chart (EURUSD H1 recommended)

Step 3: Enable Auto-Trading, configure risk settings

Done. The EA handles everything else.

Full video walkthrough included. Personal setup help available.

Technical Specifications

Trading Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD

Timeframe: H1 (primary), M30/H4 compatible

Minimum Deposit: $1,000 | Recommended: $2,000+

Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 optimal)

Broker: Any MT5 (ECN/STP preferred for spreads)

Max Spread: 30 points (configurable)

Max Trades: 3 simultaneous (configurable)

Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

Risk Disclaimer (Required Legal)

⚠️ CRITICAL NOTICE:

Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The backtest results shown are from 2024 full-year data using real tick quality in MT5 Strategy Tester.

Your results may vary due to:

Broker spread differences

Slippage during volatile markets

VPS latency vs local execution

Different leverage/margin requirements

Market condition changes

Before live trading:

✅ Test on DEMO minimum 30 days

✅ Understand ALL EA settings

✅ Only risk capital you can afford to lose completely

✅ Start with minimum position sizes

We provide tools. You remain responsible for your trading decisions.

Support & Community

Response Times:

Tier 1 (1-50): 12-24 hours

Tier 1 (51-100): 24-48 hours

Regular: 48-72 hours

Contact: MQL5 Private Messaging

FAQ

Q: Does this work on MT4?

A: No, MT5 only. MT4 version may come later.

Q: Can I use on VPS?

A: Yes, highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

Q: Will this pass prop firm challenges?

A: Yes, specifically optimized with conservative settings.

Q: Money-back guarantee?

A: MQL5 has 7-day refund policy. Test on demo first.

Q: How many accounts can I use it on?

A: 20 activations included (enough for multiple accounts + VPS).

Q: Do I need trading experience?

A: Basic MT5 knowledge helpful. Full tutorials included.

The Bottom Line

127.4% return.

67.8% win rate.

12.7% maximum drawdown.

Every single month of 2024: profitable.

This isn't luck. This isn't curve-fitting. This isn't marketing hype.

This is 18 months of obsessive development solving the #1 problem that destroys trader accounts: poor money management.

We combined:

✅ Kelly Criterion mathematics (institutional-grade)

✅ Official TDI specification (fixed properly, not guessed)

✅ Five independent profitable strategies

✅ Real drawdown protection (not just SL/TP)

And we're offering it at $299.99 for exactly 100 copies.

After that, price jumps to $499. At 500 sales, it hits $1,300.

Early adopters win. Always.

Secure Your Tier 1 Price Now

Current Status:

✅ TIER 1 ACTIVE: $299.99

✅ Copies Sold: 0/100

✅ Next Price: $499 (automatic at 100 sales)

Or RENT to test:

