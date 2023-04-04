EURAUD: Bearish Outlook
Analytics & Forecasts

EURAUD: Bearish Outlook

4 April 2023, 10:54
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
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euraud

EURAUD: Bearish Outlook


🔻EURAUD is trading on a key weekly structure resistance.
Once the underlined area was reached, the pair started to trade within a horizontal range for 9 consequent trading days.
Its support was finally broken yesterday.

I think that the pair may drop now.
Targets: 1.593 / 1.5717

For Additional confirmation use: the Ichimoku Cloud Indicator

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#technical analysis, forex forecast, EURAUD, forex signals, forex analysis