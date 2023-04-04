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EURAUD: Bearish Outlook
🔻EURAUD is trading on a key weekly structure resistance.
Once the underlined area was reached, the pair started to trade within a horizontal range for 9 consequent trading days.
Its support was finally broken yesterday.
I think that the pair may drop now.
Targets: 1.593 / 1.5717
For Additional confirmation use: the Ichimoku Cloud Indicator
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