ZENO Settings Optimization
Trading Systems

ZENO Settings Optimization

28 February 2026, 11:11
Anton Kondratev
Anton Kondratev
0
372

Greetings!
At the request of the users, I have described all the settings so that you can always make your own settings.

It's not a closed system or a black box, so everything is accessible and regulated!

I hope this will help you create something special.

The DEFAULT Settings should work fine for ICMarkets / ICTrading / Tickmill / Bybit / Vantage / FPMarkets etc

You can also really reduce your commission on this Guide 

  • [ BASED SETTINGS ] - basic settings
  • SHOW INFO - displays information on the screen
  • YOUR COMMENTS FOR DEALS - comments on deals
  • ADDITIONAL DEALS - the ability to activate additional deals
  • Virtual Profit Tracking - virtual profit tracking
  • RISK % [0=FIXED] - Risk, determines the maximum drawdown
  • FIXED LOT [IF RISK=0] - fixed lot if Risk=0
  • MULTY RECOVERY RISK [0-DISABLE] - allows you to manage recovery after SL
  • MAX RECOVERY DAYS - the maximum number of days to search for SL
  • DEALS DIVISION [0-DISABLE] - splitting transactions into parts
  • MAX SPREAD - the broker's maximum allowed spread

  • [FTMO DELAY FOR UNIQ DEALS] - FTMO settings (We have Special Settings for FTMO)
  • RANDOM FTMO DELAY - Adds randomness to unique trades
  • MANUAL DELAY [0 = OFF] - adds a fixed pause before opening a transaction
  • MAX % DD  - maximum allowable DD
  • STOP FRIDAY DEALS - stop trading on Fridays
  • REC MONDAY DEALS - stop recovering positions on Monday (usually Monday is a weak market for gold)

  • [ TP/SL FIXED BASED SETTINGS ] - basic settings for TP + SL
  • REAL-TIME CORRELATION - correlation and adaptation of the system to broker spreads in real time (works in real trading mode due to CPU load)
  • FIXED TAKE PROFIT - fixed maximum
  • BUY STOPLOSS - fixed maximum SL

  • [TRAILING SETTINGS] - profit tracking settings
  • ENABLE [BUY/SELL] DEALS - activating positions in one direction
  • TRAILING START - the amount of profit required to activate the start of profit tracking
  • TRAILING STOP - a deviation from the current price for maintenance and virtualization
  • TRAILING% - percentage of profit for maintenance and installation of a virtual breakeven SL
  • SLIPPAGES RATIO % [0-DISABLE] - intensity and adaptation to slippage 0 - disable slippage
  • ORDER SHIFT [0-100] - position shift for a weak market
  • MAX REC PROFIT TRACKING RANGE - maximum support for receiving full TP

  • [REAL-TIME BROKER GMT ADAPTATION]
  • AUTO GMT - auto GMT
  • MANUAL  GMT - manual GMT (for news)
  • START HOUR - start of trading (for Exness = 5)
  • START MIN - trading start time in minutes

  • MAGIC - unique Magic
  • STOP CHRISTMAS DAYS - Christmas holidays for a weak market

  • [ ADDITIONAL TRADES SETTINGS ] - additional positions during a drawdown (since the market usually stagnates after a breakout and returns back)
  • VOLUME % - percentage of the size of the main position (or of your risk), for example, if the position is 10 lots, 20% 2 lots for an additional position
  • DISTANCE - distance to activate an additional transaction
  • FIRST BE - Profit tracking for this trade
  • BE MAX MOVE - MAX profit follow-up for this trade
  • BE MOVE PERCENT - the percentage of profit to maintain profit for this trade
  • ADT DEALS TP - maximum additional TP for such positions
  • ADT MAGIC - unique MAGIC
  • MAX ADT DEALS ONLINE - maximum number of items
  • MAX FIRST LOT - the maximum allowed position size for large accounts

Thank you for reading this to the end!

I have tried very hard, I am always ready to help with any questions! and even in Telegram

ZENO GROUP ❤️ https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/zenoea