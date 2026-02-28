ZENO Settings Optimization

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Greetings!
At the request of the users, I have described all the settings so that you can always make your own settings.
It's not a closed system or a black box, so everything is accessible and regulated!
I hope this will help you create something special.
The DEFAULT Settings should work fine for ICMarkets / ICTrading / Tickmill / Bybit / Vantage / FPMarkets etc
You can also really reduce your commission on this Guide !
- [ BASED SETTINGS ] - basic settings
- SHOW INFO - displays information on the screen
- YOUR COMMENTS FOR DEALS - comments on deals
- ADDITIONAL DEALS - the ability to activate additional deals
- Virtual Profit Tracking - virtual profit tracking
- RISK % [0=FIXED] - Risk, determines the maximum drawdown
- FIXED LOT [IF RISK=0] - fixed lot if Risk=0
- MULTY RECOVERY RISK [0-DISABLE] - allows you to manage recovery after SL
- MAX RECOVERY DAYS - the maximum number of days to search for SL
- DEALS DIVISION [0-DISABLE] - splitting transactions into parts
- MAX SPREAD - the broker's maximum allowed spread
- [FTMO DELAY FOR UNIQ DEALS] - FTMO settings (We have Special Settings for FTMO)
- RANDOM FTMO DELAY - Adds randomness to unique trades
- MANUAL DELAY [0 = OFF] - adds a fixed pause before opening a transaction
- MAX % DD - maximum allowable DD
- STOP FRIDAY DEALS - stop trading on Fridays
- REC MONDAY DEALS - stop recovering positions on Monday (usually Monday is a weak market for gold)
- [ TP/SL FIXED BASED SETTINGS ] - basic settings for TP + SL
- REAL-TIME CORRELATION - correlation and adaptation of the system to broker spreads in real time (works in real trading mode due to CPU load)
- FIXED TAKE PROFIT - fixed maximum
- BUY STOPLOSS - fixed maximum SL
- [TRAILING SETTINGS] - profit tracking settings
- ENABLE [BUY/SELL] DEALS - activating positions in one direction
- TRAILING START - the amount of profit required to activate the start of profit tracking
- TRAILING STOP - a deviation from the current price for maintenance and virtualization
- TRAILING% - percentage of profit for maintenance and installation of a virtual breakeven SL
- SLIPPAGES RATIO % [0-DISABLE] - intensity and adaptation to slippage 0 - disable slippage
- ORDER SHIFT [0-100] - position shift for a weak market
- MAX REC PROFIT TRACKING RANGE - maximum support for receiving full TP
- [REAL-TIME BROKER GMT ADAPTATION]
- AUTO GMT - auto GMT
- MANUAL GMT - manual GMT (for news)
- START HOUR - start of trading (for Exness = 5)
- START MIN - trading start time in minutes
- MAGIC - unique Magic
- STOP CHRISTMAS DAYS - Christmas holidays for a weak market
- [ ADDITIONAL TRADES SETTINGS ] - additional positions during a drawdown (since the market usually stagnates after a breakout and returns back)
- VOLUME % - percentage of the size of the main position (or of your risk), for example, if the position is 10 lots, 20% 2 lots for an additional position
- DISTANCE - distance to activate an additional transaction
- FIRST BE - Profit tracking for this trade
- BE MAX MOVE - MAX profit follow-up for this trade
- BE MOVE PERCENT - the percentage of profit to maintain profit for this trade
- ADT DEALS TP - maximum additional TP for such positions
- ADT MAGIC - unique MAGIC
- MAX ADT DEALS ONLINE - maximum number of items
- MAX FIRST LOT - the maximum allowed position size for large accounts
Thank you for reading this to the end!
I have tried very hard, I am always ready to help with any questions! and even in Telegram
ZENO GROUP ❤️ https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/zenoea