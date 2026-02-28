ZENO Settings Optimization

Greetings !

At the request of the users , I have described all the settings so that you can always make your own settings . It 's not a closed system or a black box , so everything is accessible and regulated ! I hope this will help you create something special . The DEFAULT Settings should work fine for ICMarkets / ICTrading / Tickmill / Bybit / Vantage / FPMarkets etc You can also really reduce your commission on this Guide !

[ BASED SETTINGS ] - basic settings

- basic settings SHOW INFO - displays information on the screen

- displays information on the screen YOUR COMMENTS FOR DEALS - comments on deals

- comments on deals ADDITIONAL DEALS - the ability to activate additional deals

- the ability to activate additional deals Virtual Profit Tracking - virtual profit tracking

- virtual profit tracking RISK % [0=FIXED] - Risk, determines the maximum drawdown

- Risk, determines the maximum drawdown FIXED LOT [IF RISK=0] - fixed lot if Risk=0

- fixed lot if Risk=0 MULTY RECOVERY RISK [0-DISABLE] - allows you to manage recovery after SL

- allows you to manage recovery after SL MAX RECOVERY DAYS - the maximum number of days to search for SL

- the maximum number of days to search for SL DEALS DIVISION [0-DISABLE] - splitting transactions into parts

- splitting transactions into parts MAX SPREAD - the broker's maximum allowed spread

the broker's maximum allowed spread



[FTMO DELAY FOR UNIQ DEALS] - FTMO settings (We have Special Settings for FTMO )

- settings (We have Special Settings for ) RANDOM FTMO DELAY - Adds randomness to unique trades

- Adds randomness to unique trades MANUAL DELAY [0 = OFF] - adds a fixed pause before opening a transaction

- adds a fixed pause before opening a transaction MAX % DD - maximum allowable DD

maximum allowable DD STOP FRIDAY DEALS - stop trading on Fridays

- stop trading on Fridays REC MONDAY DEALS - stop recovering positions on Monday (usually Monday is a weak market for gold)

- stop recovering positions on Monday (usually Monday is a weak market for gold)



[ TP/SL FIXED BASED SETTINGS ] - basic settings for TP + SL

- basic settings for TP + SL REAL-TIME CORRELATION - correlation and adaptation of the system to broker spreads in real time (works in real trading mode due to CPU load)

- correlation and adaptation of the system to broker spreads in real time (works in real trading mode due to CPU load) FIXED TAKE PROFIT - fixed maximum

- fixed maximum BUY STOPLOSS - fixed maximum SL

- fixed maximum SL



[TRAILING SETTINGS] - profit tracking settings

- profit tracking settings ENABLE [BUY/SELL] DEALS - activating positions in one direction

- activating positions in one direction TRAILING START - the amount of profit required to activate the start of profit tracking

- the amount of profit required to activate the start of profit tracking TRAILING STOP - a deviation from the current price for maintenance and virtualization

- a deviation from the current price for maintenance and virtualization TRAILING% - percentage of profit for maintenance and installation of a virtual breakeven SL

- percentage of profit for maintenance and installation of a virtual breakeven SL SLIPPAGES RATIO % [0-DISABLE] - intensity and adaptation to slippage 0 - disable slippage

[0-DISABLE] - intensity and adaptation to slippage 0 - disable slippage ORDER SHIFT [0-100] - position shift for a weak market

- position shift for a weak market MAX REC PROFIT TRACKING RANGE - maximum support for receiving full TP

- maximum support for receiving full TP



[REAL-TIME BROKER GMT ADAPTATION]

AUTO GMT - auto GMT

- auto GMT MANUAL GMT - manual GMT (for news)

- manual GMT (for news) START HOUR - start of trading (for Exness = 5)

- start of trading (for Exness = 5) START MIN - trading start time in minutes

- trading start time in minutes



MAGIC - unique Magic

- unique Magic STOP CHRISTMAS DAYS - Christmas holidays for a weak market

- Christmas holidays for a weak market



[ ADDITIONAL TRADES SETTINGS ] - additional positions during a drawdown (since the market usually stagnates after a breakout and returns back)

- additional positions during a drawdown (since the market usually stagnates after a breakout and returns back) VOLUME % - percentage of the size of the main position (or of your risk), for example, if the position is 10 lots, 20% 2 lots for an additional position

- percentage of the size of the main position (or of your risk), for example, if the position is 10 lots, 20% 2 lots for an additional position DISTANCE - distance to activate an additional transaction

- distance to activate an additional transaction FIRST BE - Profit tracking for this trade

- Profit tracking for this trade BE MAX MOVE - MAX profit follow-up for this trade

- MAX BE MOVE PERCENT - the percentage of profit to maintain profit for this trade

- the percentage of profit to ADT DEALS TP - maximum additional TP for such positions

- maximum additional TP for such positions ADT MAGIC - unique MAGIC

- unique MAGIC MAX ADT DEALS ONLINE - maximum number of items

- maximum number of items MAX FIRST LOT - the maximum allowed position size for large accounts



Thank you for reading this to the end!

I have tried very hard, I am always ready to help with any questions! and even in Telegram

ZENO GROUP ❤️ https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/zenoea









































































































































































































































































































































