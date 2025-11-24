ATy here

. BTCUSD analysis

– Monday, 24 November 2025, 09:45 GMT.

ATy Gold and BTC Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me. My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5

I’ve just run the latest data through the suite of custom MQL tools I’ve built and continuously refine. Here’s the complete, no-fluff breakdown of what I’m seeing right now.

Current Technical Picture

M1, M5 and M15 remain clearly bearish: RSI < 50, MACD negative and diverging lower, price trading below EMA100 on all three timeframes. H1 is the only timeframe showing some counter-signals: RSI has moved above 50, MACD histogram is now positive. This opens the door to a near-term relief bounce, but price is still below the H1 EMA100 at ≈87,035. Until we reclaim and close above that level, the higher-timeframe structure stays bearish. All analysis below is generated exclusively with indicators and scanners I coded myself.

Key Order Blocks (Institutional Supply/Demand Zones)

Resistance (supply): 87,793 | 88,024 | 88,064 (confluent M15 swing highs – strong rejection zones) Support (demand): 86,350 (M5 recent low) 85,769 (M15 liquidity sweep low) 80,528 (previous H1 structural low – major line in the sand)

Liquidity Context

The drop to 85,769 during the Asia session looks like a classic stop-run/liquidity grab. My liquidity detection script flagged heavy clustering of stops just below that level. Outcome from here: Sustained break and close below 85,769 → high-probability bearish continuation Strong defense and move back above 88,064 → structural shift to bullish

Levels That Matter Right Now

87,035 – H1 EMA100: the most important level on the chart today. Rejection here = high-probability short. Clean break and hold above = immediate bullish flip. 86,350 – first meaningful support; loss accelerates downside. 85,769 – critical support; break opens the path lower. 88,064 – immediate overhead resistance cluster. 80,528 – deeper structural support if bears stay in control.

Pattern Setup

M15 and H1 are both forming descending triangles with lower highs into horizontal support near 85,700–86,350. Historical resolution on this pattern, especially under key EMAs, heavily favors downside breakout.

My Bias & Trade Plan for the Week

Primary scenario (higher conviction): Sell rallies into the 87,035 zone (H1 EMA100 + order-block confluence). Stop above 87,200–87,300, initial targets 86,350 → 85,769 → open lower if 85,769 cracks.

Secondary scenario (lower probability):

Break and daily close above 88,064 flips me long. Will only take that with clear volume confirmation.





Golden Rules I’m Trading By Today

Price remains below H1 EMA100 → bears control the structure until proven otherwise. Loss of 86,350 on closing basis is my trigger to add to shorts aggressively.

That’s the exact picture my tools are giving me at 09:45 GMT.

Trade safe, manage risk, and remember –

final decision and execution are always yours. I’ll update if the structure changes materially during the day.

ATy