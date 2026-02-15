EA Most Wanted

Forex trading advisor based on the Elliott Wave Theory. ➡️ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164451?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

Currently there is a version limit of 20 copies for $125 - Next 20 copies for $250 - Final price is $450

EA Most Wanted is an automated system that helps traders analyze the market and make trading decisions without personal intervention. The EA uses Elliott Wave Theory to determine entry and exit points, maximizing the effectiveness of market movements. Access to trading statistics: Account number [ MT5 ] Инвест пароль : Server 67153050 Quantumlab2026@ RoboForex ECN Demo 37287912

Quantumlab2026@ RoboForex Pro

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations • Currency Pair: XAUUSD, Gold

• Time Frame: M5

• Minimum Deposit: $1,000

• Recommended Deposit: From $3,500

• Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor (very low spreads required)

• Leverage Ratio: Minimum 1:100, Recommended 1:500

• Execution Mode: Hedging

• Recommended Brokers: RoboForex (Use referral code - dtas to get spread from 0)

• VPS: Required for stable 24/7 operation. A1 - Minimum risk (0.01 lot per $3,500)

Security and stability. Maximum safety margin for comfortable adjustment periods. Recommended for primary accounts and long-term goals.



B1 - Medium risk (0.01 lot per $2,000)

A balance of growth and stability. The optimal choice for most users, allowing for a decent return with managed risk.



C1 - High risk (0.01 lot per $1000)

Active growth. Maximum capital efficiency, but requires a more relaxed approach to short-term balance sheet fluctuations. Minimum acceptable threshold. ‼️ Important: For deposits under $1,000, it is strongly recommended to use cent accounts to maintain a correct risk-to-lot ratio (e.g., $1,000 = 100,000 cents). Use a broker with cent accounts - Here lot perlot perlot per The Best VPS: ➡️ https://myforexvps.com/billing/aff.php?aff=1426

The Expert Advisor has the following built-in features: Time filter.

Grid step multiplier system.

Virtual orders.

Break-even point.

News filter. Key Features Elliott Wave Analysis: The EA analyzes market data using Elliott Wave Theory to determine the current market phase and forecast future price movements. This allows for more accurate market entry points.

Pending Orders:

After determining an entry point, the EA automatically creates a pending order for a price correction. This allows the trader to maximize profit from the signal, as the order will be executed at a more favorable price.

After determining an entry point, the EA automatically creates a pending order for a price correction. This allows the trader to maximize profit from the signal, as the order will be executed at a more favorable price. High Volatility News Filter:

The EA includes a news filter that monitors micro- and macroeconomic events that can cause high market volatility. This helps avoid trading during periods of high uncertainty and reduces risks.

The EA includes a news filter that monitors micro- and macroeconomic events that can cause high market volatility. This helps avoid trading during periods of high uncertainty and reduces risks. Automatic Lot System:

The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on the deposit size and the risk level set by the trader. This optimizes capital management and minimizes risks.

The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on the deposit size and the risk level set by the trader. This optimizes capital management and minimizes risks. Order Grid:

The EA uses an order grid to maximize profits from price pullbacks. This means that if the price moves in the opposite direction, the EA will open additional orders to take full advantage of market fluctuations.

The EA uses an order grid to maximize profits from price pullbacks. This means that if the price moves in the opposite direction, the EA will open additional orders to take full advantage of market fluctuations. Precise Market Entry:

Using Elliott Wave Theory allows for more precise market entry points, increasing the likelihood of successful trades.

Using Elliott Wave Theory allows for more precise market entry points, increasing the likelihood of successful trades. Profit Maximization:

Creating pending orders and using an order grid help maximize profits from market movements, even if the price temporarily moves in the opposite direction.

Creating pending orders and using an order grid help maximize profits from market movements, even if the price temporarily moves in the opposite direction. Protection from News Risk:

A high-volatility news filter helps avoid trading during periods of high volatility, reducing risks and protecting the trader's capital.

A high-volatility news filter helps avoid trading during periods of high volatility, reducing risks and protecting the trader's capital. Automation and Convenience:

The automated lot system and automated order management allow traders to minimize manual intervention and errors, making trading more convenient and efficient.

Conclusion The EA Most Wanted trading advisor, based on Elliott Wave theory, is a powerful tool for traders seeking to exploit market movements more effectively and minimize risks. By automating processes and utilizing advanced analysis methods, such as Elliott Wave theory, this advisor enables traders to achieve superior results and generate consistent profits in the Forex market.

Frequently Asked Questions ❓

What's included in the price❓

You'll receive an Expert Advisor (EA) that can be used on an unlimited number of accounts.

There will be a limit of 10 activations, meaning you can install the EA on a maximum of 10 different computers/VPSs.

Will you update the EA regularly❓

As we strive to create the highest quality EAs, we regularly review the code and settings of all our EAs. If we find room for improvement, the EA will be updated, and you'll receive these updates completely free of charge!

Is a profit guaranteed❓

While we strive to create the best EAs on the market, no EA can guarantee future profits.

However, we have high-quality backtesting and years of real-world experience demonstrating the excellent performance of our EAs!

How do I set up an EA❓

Each EA comes with a detailed manual explaining everything you need to know to get it up and running. Working with the MT4 or MT5 platforms requires basic knowledge, but if you don't have it, we can even help you set it up remotely.

What's your best EA❓

There's no single right answer to this question. Many people like our EA New Player product, which has demonstrated outstanding results over the past few months, but we always recommend managing a well-diversified portfolio of EAs, such as our ➖ QLT ➖. This will ensure the highest probability of stable returns and low drawdowns, which is ultimately our main goal!







