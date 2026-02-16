The Gold Within You - Why the Inversion of Dominance Destroys Your P&L?

By: Reflections on the Nature of Success

Until roughly 1990, divorce was not just rare in the world; it was considered a disgrace. Relationships were monogamous by default. A man and a woman might "tolerate" each other, but they did not divorce. There was a classic patriarchal family: the father as the provider and head of the household, the mother as the keeper of the home, traditions, and upbringing. Respect for elders, a shared life, a common goal.

But then came Hollywood, globalization, and cheap psychology.

Divorce became fashionable. Psychologists (often charlatans) began inflating people's domestic egos, feeding their client's ego instead of fixing the "breakdowns" in the relationship between man and woman. It was easier and more profitable.

As a result, we have what we have now: a total inversion of dominance that directly affects your ability to earn, hold capital, and feel like a man.

What Happens During a Divorce?

Under the laws and "cultural traditions" of most countries, children stay with the mother. The father leaves into solitude. And this triggers a chain reaction that breaks the destinies of subsequent generations.

The mother, left alone, is forced to become strong. She develops masculine energy and masculine qualities: aggression, assertiveness, resource acquisition. She needs to feed the children.

What do the children see?

1. The Daughter sees: "Mom is strong. Mom is in charge. So, to survive, I also need to be strong and independent." She copies the model.

2. The Son sees: "Mom is strong. There is no man with us, so a man is not needed (or is weak)." He grows up with the belief that a woman is the center of power.

The result? The daughter looks for a weak partner to control (because Mom was in control, right?), and the son looks for a strong "mommy figure" to solve his problems. In this new family, the daughter has become strong, and the son has become weak.

This is the Inversion of Dominance.

The Chemistry of Relationships vs. The Laws of Society

If we study this deeply, we understand that lasting relationships between a man and a woman are built on natural dominance. In nature, from which we, as mammals, have never truly departed, there are alpha males and beta males. And it is the dominance of the male that creates the specific "chemistry" where both partners feel good. The woman flourishes, feeling a solid foundation; the man is filled with energy, feeling responsibility.

The inversion of dominance (where the woman dominates) always leads to ruin. Such relationships are doomed.

On a subconscious level, a woman will sabotage such a man. She will inevitably turn him into a "doormat" because she cannot respect someone weaker. And the man will allow it, because this is what he was taught: - He was raised by a strong, divorced mother. - In kindergarten, he was raised by female teachers. - In school, by female teachers.

From childhood, he was implanted with female programs: "You must obey," "You must be convenient," "You must value the woman more than yourself."

The man grows up infantile. He dissolves into the woman, the family, the children. He makes his success dependent on whether his wife approves.

But the paradox is that no woman wants to be with a non-self-sufficient man. Yes, it's important for her to manage resources, but what resources does a man who clings to her skirts have?

The State Benefits From Your Divorce

I don't blame women. It's not their fault. This is a systemic breakdown of the family institution. I believe it is a deliberate dismantling.

Why? The family is always national. The family is strong in spirit; it can save and accumulate resources during hard times. But governments and corporations don't need strong families; they need consumers.

A family uses one refrigerator, one apartment, one car. A divorce always means two refrigerators, two apartments, two cars, two mortgages. The rise of feminism and non-traditional values are also instruments of this dismantling, aimed at reducing the birth rate and turning the population into obedient bio-robots who only consume and work.

Trading is the Litmus Test of Your State

How does this connect to trading? Directly.

Trading is an activity of pure masculine energy. It's about seeking, achieving, breaking through, taking risks, the ability to withstand pressure, and locking in profits. If you have an inversion of dominance at home, you cannot be an Alpha. You are in a constant state of stress, being drained by feminine energies.

You're afraid to enter a trade because you're afraid of making a mistake (just as you were afraid of disappointing your mother/wife).

You can't hold onto profits because you're used to your resources being taken away (a strong woman will always take resources from a weak man).

You blow up your account because your mind isn't on the charts; it's caught in the emotional rollercoaster of your relationship.

A divorced and humiliated man is left alone. Then there are two paths: turn to alcohol or find the strength to rise. But even if he builds a new family, he often reproduces the same model of inversion because it's hardwired into his subconscious.

How to Regain Your Energy and Success?

What is crucial for a man's confidence? Testosterone.

The Gym and Nutrition. Regular physical exertion and proper nutrition. This is the foundation. Without the right hormonal balance, talk of dominance is meaningless. Focus on Yourself. A woman should not be the foundation of your motivation. The foundation of your motivation is yourself, your achievements, your power. Understanding the Core Programs. A woman's subconscious has two primary programs: conceive and retain (resources).

and (resources). A man's program is: achieve, seek, break through, conquer!

No one influences your happiness except you. Happiness is within. When you achieve a goal, when you break through a level, when your account grows—you become fulfilled. A woman comes into your life not to make you happy, but to share in the happiness you've already created.

The Path of the Queen (GOLD QUEEN) – The Path of the Master of Your Situation

I began my own path of success and achievement by developing EA GOLD QUEEN. Why that name? Because gold is the metal of kings. It tolerates no fuss; it demands respect and cold calculation. It demands pure masculine energy.

Working with gold (or any other asset) for a man is not just about making money. It's the realization of your natural function. It's a battlefield where there's no room for feminine hysteria, doubt, or infantilism. You either dominate the market, or the market destroys you.

Free yourself from false programming. Stop being convenient for everyone. Become the master of your own life.

Then your relationships will become healthy, your account will grow, and your son will know what it means to be a man.

P.S. If you have thoughts on this, I'd be happy to discuss them. A sober view of the world today is worth more than any technical indicator.