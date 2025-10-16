[$2,291] GOLD & EURJPY Session Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

In today’s session, I placed 2 trades using the Supply Demand EA ProBot:

✅ 1 SELL trade on EURJPY M15

✅ 1 BUY trade on GOLD M15

The trades were executed based on supply and demand zones, aligned with higher timeframe price action. Each setup was clear, strong, and played out as expected.

In the video, you’ll see exactly how the trades were placed and how I managed the take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels in real time on GOLD and EURJPY trades.





NOTE: The Directional Panel indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the Supply Demand EA ProBot.







