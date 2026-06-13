The Ultimate MT5 Compliance & Risk Management Dashboard for Prop Firm Traders

Passing a prop firm challenge is rarely about finding the perfect trading strategy. Most traders already have a strategy. The real challenge is maintaining discipline, managing risk, and staying compliant with strict evaluation rules.
Every day, traders lose funded accounts and fail challenges because of avoidable mistakes:
- Exceeding daily drawdown limits
- Breaching maximum drawdown rules
- Overexposing their accounts
- Trading during high-impact news events
- Missing minimum trading day requirements
- Losing track of profit target progress
To help traders overcome these challenges, we are proud to introduce Ashinton Prop Guard Pro for MetaTrader 5.
What is Ashinton Prop Guard Pro?
Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a professional prop firm compliance and risk management dashboard designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 traders. The software provides real-time monitoring of account performance, drawdown limits, profit targets, trading day requirements, and risk exposure, helping traders stay within challenge rules and protect funded accounts. Whether you are trading a challenge account or managing a funded portfolio, Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides the visibility and protection needed to trade with confidence.
Why Most Traders Fail Prop Challenges
Many traders focus exclusively on finding entries and exits while overlooking the rules that determine whether they pass or fail. Common reasons traders fail include:
Daily Drawdown Violations
A strong trading strategy can be destroyed by emotional decision-making after a losing trade. Exceeding daily drawdown limits remains one of the most common reasons for challenge failures.
Maximum Drawdown Breaches
Prop firms monitor cumulative losses across the entire challenge period. Without proper monitoring, traders often discover violations when it is already too late.
Excessive Risk Exposure
Oversized positions and correlated trades can quickly place accounts in danger. Monitoring risk in real time is essential for long-term success.
High-Impact News Trading
Unexpected volatility during major economic releases can cause slippage and rapid drawdowns that threaten compliance.
Poor Progress Tracking
Many traders simply lose track of where they stand relative to profit targets and minimum trading day requirements.
Key Features of Ashinton Prop Guard Pro
Comprehensive Account Monitoring
Track critical account metrics in real time:
- Balance
- Equity
- Free Margin
- Current Profit/Loss
- Daily Profit/Loss
- Daily Drawdown
- Maximum Drawdown
- Weekly Loss
- Initial Balance
- Day Baseline
Profit Target Tracking
Never lose sight of your challenge objectives. Monitor:
- Target Amount
- Target Progress
- Remaining Profit Required
- Target Percentage Completion
- Trading Day Progress
- Days Remaining
All calculations support the account's base currency automatically.
Advanced Risk Monitoring
Understand your account's exposure instantly. Track:
- Open Risk
- Position Value
- Total Lots
- Open Positions
- Risk Heat Status
This allows traders to identify elevated risk conditions before they become account-threatening events.
Prop Firm Compliance Dashboard
Ashinton Prop Guard Pro continuously evaluates account conditions and displays a live compliance status. Monitor:
- Daily Drawdown Limits
- Maximum Drawdown Limits
- Profit Targets
- Trading Day Requirements
- Weekly Loss Limits
- Risk Thresholds
A dedicated compliance score provides a quick overview of account health.
News Protection Monitoring
Major economic announcements can dramatically increase market volatility. Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides:
- Upcoming Event Monitoring
- Impact Assessment
- News Status Tracking
- Event Countdown Information
Helping traders make more informed decisions around scheduled market events.
Intelligent Protection Controls
One of the most powerful features of Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is its protection engine. When predefined thresholds are reached, the software can:
- Alert the trader
- Block additional trading activity
- Close positions
- Delete pending orders
- Lock trading activity
These features are designed to help prevent avoidable rule violations and protect funded accounts.
Designed for Professional Traders
Ashinton Prop Guard Pro features a premium dashboard with:
- Real-time updates
- Professional visual indicators
- Progress bars
- Compliance monitoring
- Responsive full-screen layout
- Clean and intuitive interface
The dashboard is designed to remain readable and informative without distracting from price action.
Who Should Use Ashinton Prop Guard Pro?
This tool is ideal for:
- Prop Firm Challenge Traders
- Funded Account Traders
- Day Traders
- Swing Traders
- Scalpers
- Risk-Conscious Investors
- Traders seeking greater consistency and discipline
Trade with Confidence
Successful prop firm trading is not simply about generating profits. It is about staying compliant, managing risk, and preserving capital. Ashinton Prop Guard Pro was built to help traders achieve exactly that. Whether your goal is to pass your first challenge or protect a funded account, Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides the visibility, monitoring, and protection needed to stay focused on what matters most: disciplined execution.
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