Intelligent Trade management System





Product Link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173194

EasyTrade Manager is an intelligent trading assistant and analyser with outstanding capabilities to make your trading experience easy, seamless and fast. This system is developed to serve as a one-click trading and eliminate all emotions after you have executed a trade. It helps you with risk management, automatic placing of stoploss, take profits, trailing stop and break even and a dynamic exit signal function. EasyTrade manager also analyses the market and alerts the user of potential good intraday trading opportunities.

For beginner traders, this trading tool provides you with potential trading signals, manages risk and position sizing for you, enables you to trade from your mobile anywhere and any time. For Scalpers, this is an excellent tool for your one-click scalping to efficiently execute and exit trades, trail your positions and have easy trading experience. For experienced traders, this tool makes your trading life easier and more convenient - trade anywhere and on the go!





Outstanding Features:

One-Click Trading: Click buy or sell from your mobile or any device and EasyTrade Manager does the rest of the job for you. Analyser: Analyses the market using multiple timeframe analyses to identify potential intraday trading opportunities. Alerts: Alerts the user with trading signals, stoploss and take profit hit, trailing stop and break even modifications and any trade management activity on the trading account. Risk Manager: Manage risk using auto lot based on account size, automatic placing of stoploss and take profit, dynamic exit signal based on price action.





Other Features:

Stoploss/Take profit: Automatic placement of stoploss and take profit of all trades executed on the account from external devices e.g. mobile or tablet.

Dynamic take profit: based on price action and market volatility for more profitable individual trades.

Exit signal: Exits current open trades when a potential opposite signal is identified.

Trailing Stop: Protects your profit trades with dynamic trailing stop.

Break even: Secures any profit trades with automatic break even.





Installation:

Download EasyTrade Manager from the mql5.com market place into your expert folder and attach to any of your preferred chart and time frame. This tool will manage all of your trades on the account.

To activate Alerts on mobile; Go to Tools >> Options >> Notification and enable push notification. Then input the metaquote ID number from your MT4/MT5 mobile app and the test.

If you need any help in the installation process, please do not hesitate to message me.