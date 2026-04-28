Intradaysoft CORE (April 20 – April 26)

The past trading week showed a stable and confident recovery phase for the CORE portfolio. Market conditions became more structured, allowing the majority of systems to operate within their optimal environment.

At the same time, this week was important not only from a performance perspective, but also due to active portfolio adjustments.

You can purchase all the trading bots included in the CORE INDEX from my online shop.











Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:



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My Broker for Algo trading - link



