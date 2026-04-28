Intradaysoft CORE (April 20 – April 26)

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The past trading week showed a stable and confident recovery phase for the CORE portfolio. Market conditions became more structured, allowing the majority of systems to operate within their optimal environment.
At the same time, this week was important not only from a performance perspective, but also due to active portfolio adjustments.
You can purchase all the trading bots included in the CORE INDEX from my online shop.
Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:
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Trading bot
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Signal page
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Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Cornelius EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Grabber Bot
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
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My Telegram group - link
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