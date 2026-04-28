Intradaysoft CORE (April 20 – April 26)
My Trading

Intradaysoft CORE (April 20 – April 26)

28 April 2026, 08:38
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
116

The past trading week showed a stable and confident recovery phase for the CORE portfolio. Market conditions became more structured, allowing the majority of systems to operate within their optimal environment.
At the same time, this week was important not only from a performance perspective, but also due to active portfolio adjustments.
You can purchase all the trading bots included in the CORE INDEX from my online shop.



Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Cornelius EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL  SALES PAGE 

My Telegram group - link


My Youtube channel - link


My Broker for Algo trading - link


#Intradaysoft CORE