GRABBER BOT TEST - 1 DEAL TRADING

This expert advisor operates in two modes. Choose the one you like best: Single-trade mode Three-trade mode To make it easier for you to choose, I’ll show you the results the expert advisor achieves in the strategy tester under different modes.

Note: On this page, I’m demonstrating the 1-trade mode





The single-trade strategy GRABBER BOT is the best option if you want to make a profit with minimal drawdown!







GRABBER BOT





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