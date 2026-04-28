GRABBER BOT TEST - 1 DEAL TRADING
My Trading

GRABBER BOT TEST - 1 DEAL TRADING

28 April 2026, 15:16
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
168

Note: On this page, I’m demonstrating the 1-trade mode

GRABBER BOT

Hello!
I present to you the excellent trading bot GRABBER, which operates fully automatically and can earn excellent profits with minimal risk. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can rest easy – your capital is safe! Profit is inevitable!

This expert advisor operates in two modes. Choose the one you like best: Single-trade mode Three-trade mode To make it easier for you to choose, I’ll show you the results the expert advisor achieves in the strategy tester under different modes.

Note: On this page, I’m demonstrating the 1-trade mode


The single-trade strategy GRABBER BOT is the best option if you want to make a profit with minimal drawdown!


GRABBER BOT


My Telegram group - link


My Youtube channel - link


My Broker for Algo trading - link

AUDCAD

AUDCAD

AUDUSD


EURAUD


EURCAD


EURCHF


EURGBP


GBPAUD


GBPCAD


NZDUSD


USDCAD




#GRABBER BOT