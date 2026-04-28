GoldBaron: +1937% in six months — how the rules of gold trading were rewritten

On October 22, 2025, the public live account GoldBaron EA MT5 High risk was launched. The account was funded with just 96 USD — a symbolic amount, chosen to honestly demonstrate what the new algorithm is capable of. Within 26 weeks the account grew by 1937.81%, profit exceeded 1860 USD, and the "x10 by March 2026" target was reached a month ahead of schedule.













Numbers that speak for themselves

Over six months the EA placed 137 trades on XAUUSD. 79 of them (57.66%) closed in profit, profit factor 1.91, recovery factor 4.31. Average position holding time — 11 hours, activity — around 4 trades per week. The account survived a streak of 7 losing trades and a 36.91% drawdown — and still went on to set new highs.

Metric Value Starting deposit 96 USD Current balance 1956.30 USD Growth 1937.81% Total trades 137 Win rate 57.66% Profit factor 1.91 Best trade +195.80 USD





Under the hood: Real Pricing Factors technology

The main secret is the proprietary AceTrend indicator built on the unique "Real Pricing Factors" technology. Unlike classical indicators, which are curve-fitted to historical data and lose their edge on fresh data, AceTrend relies on patterns that have genuinely driven precious metal pricing for more than a hundred years. That is exactly why it ranks first in the international RBTI rating — the only scientific method for evaluating trend instruments.









10 sub-systems + AI filter = synergy

Inside the robot run ten independent trading sub-systems, each analyzing the market from its own angle. The final decision is made by an AI filter that screens out false signals. This ensemble approach removes any dependence on a single idea and dramatically improves the strategy's robustness.

Important: the robot does not use martingale, averaging, or grid techniques. Every trade has a fixed risk, and a dynamic trailing stop lets the position ride the trend until it is genuinely exhausted.

Ready for prop trading

GoldBaron was designed with prop-firm challenges in mind. The "Prop Trader 5%" mode automatically calibrates position size to comply with strict maximum drawdown rules. The "Random levels for Prop Firms" algorithm subtly shifts SL/TP levels, eliminating the risk of being flagged for "copy-trading behavior". Closing positions on Friday evening protects you from Sunday gaps.

Up and running in 60 seconds

You don't need to be a programmer. Attach the EA to H1 XAUUSD, choose the money management mode — Investor or Trader — and get on with your day. The robot takes care of everything else.

🔗 Account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339244 🔗 Try it out: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126753

Trading on financial markets carries the risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



