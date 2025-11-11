Gold Trading System (XAUUSD) | Download ready-made EA

We are currently working on a powerful trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). The system is based on price dynamics and the universal Moving Average Cross Signal indicator. The system will consist of multiple modules that complement and reinforce each other. In this post, we would like to share one of the modules for long-term trades. The automated expert advisor is available for download completely free of charge . Your feedback and opinions on this trading system are very important to us. Please contact us via private messages or in the comments section of the indicator.





To use the Expert Advisor, you need to download the free "Moving Average Cross Signal" indicator from the MQL Market and keep it in the MQL Market. The indicator file should be located in the "Indicators/Market" folder. The expert advisor is configured for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 (1 hour) timeframe. However, you can use the expert advisor on any symbol and timeframe by customizing the parameters.





Now that we have everything we need, let's move on to describing the trading system itself.

After the indicator's signal arrow appears upward, we place a pending BUY STOP order at a distance from the high of the bar that generated the signal. To exit the position, we use STOP LOSS, TAKE PROFIT, and TRAILING STOP. All values are expressed as a percentage of the current symbol price. We hold pending orders for only one bar (one hour in our case). If there is an open position, no new positions are opened.

A_BUY_OpenLevel = 0.1;

A_BUY_StopLoss = 0.5;

A_BUY_TakeProfit = 2.9;

A_BUY_TrailingStop = 1.5;



The screenshot shows pending entry orders shown in yellow lines.





Here are some more examples of opening trades









The results of this system's operation over the period 2013-2025 using a constant lot













This long-term trading module is a well-structured and transparent component of a larger trading system. Here are its key features:





1. Clarity and Simplicity of Logic:

The system is built on a clear and widely used indicator—the moving average crossover—making its logic accessible to traders of all skill levels.

The action algorithm is strictly defined: signal arrow -> placing a pending Buy Stop order -> position management through Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop.

2. Disciplined Approach:

Using pending orders allows you to enter the market only when the price has confirmed movement in the desired direction, minimizing subjectivity and emotion.

The presence of pre-set protective orders (SL, TP) and a profit-taking mechanism (Trailing Stop) is a sign of competent risk management.

3. Optimization and Limitations:

Limiting the lifetime of a pending order to one bar (1 hour) is an important rule that prevents "hanging" orders in the event that the short-term momentum has dried up.

Order parameters (opening level, SL, TP, Trailing) are expressed as a percentage of the price, which makes the system adaptable to the volatility of the gold market.

4. Potential for Further Development:

The fact that this is just one of many modules that reinforce each other speaks to a serious, systems-based approach. This module can serve as a solid foundation, which can be further expanded with filters and other strategies to improve efficiency.





Key questions for further evaluation:

Test results: The statement on performance over the 2013-2025 period looks promising. To fully trust the system, details are needed: a balance chart, maximum drawdown, profit factor, and number of trades.

Risks: Any system based on a single indicator can experience periods of low efficiency (flat, false breakouts).





Result: This module is a demonstration A thoughtful and disciplined approach to automated trading . It offers clear entry and exit rules, which is a major advantage. The success of the system as a whole will depend on the quality and reliability of the remaining modules, as well as its ability to adapt to various market conditions.





