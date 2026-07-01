Hormuz shakes global markets again

The U.S.–Iran conflict remains in a phase of fragile de-escalation: the ceasefire formally holds, but negotiations are taking place indirectly through mediators in Qatar. The sides are trying to agree on further terms regarding sanctions, the nuclear program, and the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the situation remains unstable: isolated incidents in the region and disagreements over navigation rules can quickly bring the military risk premium back into the market. Transit through the strait is gradually recovering, but its operation is still uneven and depends on the further course of negotiations.

In focus for traders:

EURUSD. A new escalation of the conflict may support the U.S. dollar as a safe-haven asset, putting pressure on EURUSD. However, the pair’s reaction will depend not only on geopolitics: rising oil prices can increase inflation risks in the U.S. and expectations of tighter Fed policy, further supporting the dollar. A sustained easing of tensions, weaker oil prices, and reduced inflation risks in the U.S., on the contrary, may support the euro against the dollar.

A new escalation of the conflict may support the U.S. dollar as a safe-haven asset, putting pressure on EURUSD. However, the pair’s reaction will depend not only on geopolitics: rising oil prices can increase inflation risks in the U.S. and expectations of tighter Fed policy, further supporting the dollar. A sustained easing of tensions, weaker oil prices, and reduced inflation risks in the U.S., on the contrary, may support the euro against the dollar. #Brent. More predictable and safer shipping through the Strait of Hormuz may reduce the geopolitical premium in #Brent prices. Any attacks on vessels, export disruptions, or a breakdown in negotiations can quickly restore the risk premium and support prices.

More predictable and safer shipping through the Strait of Hormuz may reduce the geopolitical premium in #Brent prices. Any attacks on vessels, export disruptions, or a breakdown in negotiations can quickly restore the risk premium and support prices. #WTI. WTI crude will react to the Middle East conflict through changes in the global supply-demand balance, but U.S. oil inventories, activity of American producers, and domestic demand are also important. A decline in geopolitical risks may put pressure on prices, but a reduction in U.S. oil inventories can temporarily limit this decline. Disruptions in global supplies will support WTI through an overall market deficit.

WTI crude will react to the Middle East conflict through changes in the global supply-demand balance, but U.S. oil inventories, activity of American producers, and domestic demand are also important. A decline in geopolitical risks may put pressure on prices, but a reduction in U.S. oil inventories can temporarily limit this decline. Disruptions in global supplies will support WTI through an overall market deficit. XAUUSD. Gold traditionally gains support amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and demand for safe-haven assets. However, under current conditions this effect may be limited: rising oil prices increase inflation concerns, support U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of tighter Fed policy, which can pressure XAUUSD via a stronger dollar. Progress toward a sustainable agreement between the U.S. and Iran may reduce interest in gold, especially alongside falling yields and a weaker dollar.

The current conflict is developing along a scenario of fragile de-escalation rather than a full political settlement. Negotiations create conditions for the recovery of oil supplies but do not eliminate the key contradictions between the U.S. and Iran. Therefore, financial markets will remain sensitive to any statements by the parties, news about the Strait of Hormuz, and the progress of nuclear talks.

FreshForex analysts recommend that traders closely monitor developments in the U.S.–Iran conflict, as new statements and incidents may trigger sharp market movements. Elevated volatility may persist in EURUSD, #Brent, #WTI, and XAUUSD. Use changes in the global political backdrop to find trading opportunities and be sure to account for increased risks.

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