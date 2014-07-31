USDJPY Technical Analysis July 31, 2014

USD/JPY Technical Strategy: Flat

Support: 102.71, 102.45, 102.25

Resistance: 103.03, 103.50, 103.79

The US Dollar may have completed a major upward breakout against Japanese Yen after prices cleared resistance capping gains since January. The bulls now aim to challenge the 100%Fibonacci expansion at 103.03, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 123.6% level at 103.50. Alternatively, a reversal back below resistance-turned-support at 102.71 – the April 22 high – opens the door for a retest of the broken trend line (now at 102.45).