🏆 TIKIPIP EA - THE NEW TRANSPARENT TRADING SYSTEM 🏆





TikiPip EA is a scalper specifically designed for small accounts, from $200 to $5000.

- It’s built to keep operating even during high-impact news, while maintaining stability and strict risk control.

This is not a miracle EA, and it doesn’t promise unrealistic profits.

🏆 VERIFIED LIVE RESULTS - MYFXBOOK: CLICK HERE 🏆

As I’ve mentioned in my blogs — and as you can see for yourself on MyFxBook — TikiPip EA is built on consistency and control, delivering excellent performance.





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⚠️ Limited time opportunity for smart traders

For a limited time, you can rent it at a special one-month price and test it safely on your own account.

📈 This offer is designed so early users can fully evaluate its performance.

⏳ After this time, the 1 month rental option will disappear and the price will increase, no exceptions.





📉 It has good days and bad days — but what matters most is that losses are controlled and never put your account or balance at risk.

The EA’s logic is built around realistic parameters, strong DD control and long-term consistency.

The goal isn’t to win every trade, but to stay balanced over time.





📊 For example, in one of the accounts connected to MyFxBook, the EA achieved +43% in just 16 trading days.

- That result came from following the rules and applying the system consistently — it’s not magic, it’s management.





How do you know if it's for you?

❌ If you’re looking for an EA that makes empty promises, this isn’t for you.

✅ But if you’re looking for something stable, real, with transparent and verified results, then yes — TikiPip EA it’s exactly what your account needs.



