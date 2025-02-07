Wormhole Candle Timeframes Explained

Demo of a custom EA I built trading on Wormhole timeframe
Wormhole candle timeframes are standard MT5 timeframes split into smaller, standardized timeframes. Before diving into the details, let’s take a step back and review standard timeframes to help you better understand the concept of Wormhole timeframes.
Standard M5 Timeframe on GBP/USD
In a standard M5 chart, a new candle forms every 5 minutes. If you’re trading 5-minute candles, your trading decisions are based on the closed positions of these candles, and the chart is structured in 5-minute intervals, such as:
TIME: 00:00, 00:05, 00:10, 00:15, etc.
Now imagine trading 5-minute candles but updating them every minute. By redrawing the M5 chart every minute, we essentially create 5 candle formations within the same time period that a standard M5 chart user would see.
Important: Don’t confuse these with 1-minute candles! Here’s the key difference:
Wormhole Candle Example (M1 Chart with Wormhole 5)
If I set my theoretical Wormhole candles to 5 and apply them to an M1 chart, I create a 1-minute Wormhole chart, where the following is true:
- I’m looking at 1-minute candles
- I’m looking at 5-minute candles
- My 1M candles update every minute
- My 5M candles also update every minute
- This process keeps repeating
- This process is referred to as a cycle:
- Cycle = Chart minutes × Wormhole minutes
Thus, my theoretical 5-minute candles sync with standard timeframes every 5 minutes (since 5 × 1M candles = 5M).
Key Observations
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First Minute of the Cycle:
- For the first minute of a 5-minute cycle, the Wormhole chart is in perfect sync with the standard M5 chart.
-
Remaining 4 Minutes:
- For the next 4 minutes, the Wormhole chart is out of sync but updates every minute.
-
Cycle Re-synchronization:
- Over time, the Wormhole chart re-synchronizes as the cycle completes and repeats.
What Does This Mean?
With Wormhole candles, you gain a unique perspective on trading:
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Access to Hidden Data
- You can see patterns and formations that are not visible to others using standard charts.
-
Trading Advantage
- You can trade M5 candles 1 minute before everyone else.
- Note: This doesn’t mean you have access to advance information, but rather that you see candles forming in a way others cannot—almost like viewing another dimension of the chart.
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The Wormhole Period
- The time just before the chart re-syncs is what I call the Wormhole.
Expanding on the Concept: Wormhole 6 on an M10 Chart
Now, let's expand this idea further. Suppose we drop a 6-period Wormhole on an M10 chart.
Here’s what we get:
-
10-minute candles inside H1 candles
- 10M × 6 = 60M (H1 candle)
- This means our cycle lasts one hour
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Candle Updates:
- 10-minute candles update every 10 minutes
- 60-minute (H1) candles update every 10 minutes
- A Wormhole user sees 6 candle changes, while a user on a standard H1 chart only gets 1!
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Synchronization:
- For 10 minutes at the end of the cycle, we will be in perfect sync with the standard H1 chart.
Deepening the Concept: Wormhole 12 on an M5 Chart
Let’s take this concept a step further. What would happen if we dropped a 12-period Wormhole on a standard M5 chart?
Consider the following:
- Cycle length in minutes → 60 minutes
- Small candle size in minutes → 5 minutes
- Large candle size in minutes → 60 minutes
- Number of large Wormhole candles per hour → 12
- Sync time in minutes → 5 minutes
You can see the way we shift the 5M candles in this video.
You can download and test the (M5) wormhole >> here