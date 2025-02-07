Wormhole Candle Timeframes Explained

Demo of a custom EA I built trading on Wormhole timeframe













Wormhole candle timeframes are standard MT5 timeframes split into smaller, standardized timeframes. Before diving into the details, let’s take a step back and review standard timeframes to help you better understand the concept of Wormhole timeframes.

Standard M5 Timeframe on GBP/USD

In a standard M5 chart, a new candle forms every 5 minutes. If you’re trading 5-minute candles, your trading decisions are based on the closed positions of these candles, and the chart is structured in 5-minute intervals, such as:

TIME: 00:00, 00:05, 00:10, 00:15, etc.

Now imagine trading 5-minute candles but updating them every minute. By redrawing the M5 chart every minute, we essentially create 5 candle formations within the same time period that a standard M5 chart user would see.

Important: Don’t confuse these with 1-minute candles! Here’s the key difference:

Wormhole Candle Example (M1 Chart with Wormhole 5)

If I set my theoretical Wormhole candles to 5 and apply them to an M1 chart, I create a 1-minute Wormhole chart, where the following is true:

I’m looking at 1-minute candles

I’m looking at 5-minute candles

My 1M candles update every minute

My 5M candles also update every minute

This process keeps repeating

This process is referred to as a cycle : Cycle = Chart minutes × Wormhole minutes

:

Thus, my theoretical 5-minute candles sync with standard timeframes every 5 minutes (since 5 × 1M candles = 5M).

Key Observations

First Minute of the Cycle: For the first minute of a 5-minute cycle, the Wormhole chart is in perfect sync with the standard M5 chart. Remaining 4 Minutes: For the next 4 minutes, the Wormhole chart is out of sync but updates every minute. Cycle Re-synchronization: Over time, the Wormhole chart re-synchronizes as the cycle completes and repeats.

What Does This Mean?

With Wormhole candles, you gain a unique perspective on trading:

Access to Hidden Data You can see patterns and formations that are not visible to others using standard charts.

Trading Advantage You can trade M5 candles 1 minute before everyone else. Note: This doesn’t mean you have access to advance information, but rather that you see candles forming in a way others cannot —almost like viewing another dimension of the chart.

The Wormhole Period The time just before the chart re-syncs is what I call the Wormhole.



Expanding on the Concept: Wormhole 6 on an M10 Chart

Now, let's expand this idea further. Suppose we drop a 6-period Wormhole on an M10 chart.

Here’s what we get:

10-minute candles inside H1 candles 10M × 6 = 60M (H1 candle) This means our cycle lasts one hour

Candle Updates: 10-minute candles update every 10 minutes 60-minute (H1) candles update every 10 minutes A Wormhole user sees 6 candle changes , while a user on a standard H1 chart only gets 1!

Synchronization: For 10 minutes at the end of the cycle , we will be in perfect sync with the standard H1 chart.



Deepening the Concept: Wormhole 12 on an M5 Chart

Let’s take this concept a step further. What would happen if we dropped a 12-period Wormhole on a standard M5 chart?

Consider the following:

Cycle length in minutes → 60 minutes Small candle size in minutes → 5 minutes Large candle size in minutes → 60 minutes Number of large Wormhole candles per hour → 12 Sync time in minutes → 5 minutes



You can see the way we shift the 5M candles in this video.





