Gold 1 minute chart trading the London session on 2024.08.19

Good day ! Today i would like to show you how we used the system with the hypertrend and easytrade indicator on the Gold London market.

First we have a buy session but it went sideways so we got out with a small loss, then a red section with green histogram so we dont look at that.

Than a green candle section came vith a green histogram and made a 3 to 1 risk reward ratio....then a mixed setup again...and then a BIG hit... more in the video!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller



Contact me if you have any questions!



