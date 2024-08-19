Gold 1 minute chart trading the London session on 2024.08.19
My Trading

Gold 1 minute chart trading the London session on 2024.08.19

19 August 2024, 14:04
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
414

Good day ! Today i would like to show you how we used the system with the hypertrend and easytrade indicator on the Gold London market.

First we have a buy session but it went sideways so we got out with a small loss, then a red section with green histogram so we dont look at that.

Than a green candle section came vith a green histogram and made a 3 to 1 risk reward ratio....then a mixed setup again...and then a BIG hit... more in the video!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

Contact me if you have any questions!


#gold, forex