How to Calculate Lot Size and Plan SL/TP Directly on the MT5 Chart

Manual trading in MetaTrader 5 often requires several small but important steps before opening a position.





Before entering a trade, a trader usually needs to define the stop loss, calculate the correct lot size, check the risk, plan the take profit, and then place the order. If this process is done manually every time, it can slow down the trading workflow and increase the chance of mistakes.





This short guide shows a simple workflow for calculating lot size, checking risk, and planning SL/TP levels directly on the MT5 chart.









Why lot size calculation matters





Lot size is one of the most important parts of trade planning.





If the lot size is too high, the trade risk can become larger than intended. If the lot size is too low, the trade does not match the planned risk. This becomes especially important when the stop loss distance changes from trade to trade.





For example, a trade with a 10-pip stop loss and a trade with a 50-pip stop loss should usually not use the same lot size if the trader wants to keep the same account risk.





That is why manual traders often use a lot size calculator or risk calculator before entering a position.









The problem with calculating everything manually





A typical manual trading workflow can look like this:





1. Find a trade setup.

2. Decide where the stop loss should be.

3. Calculate the distance between entry and stop loss.

4. Calculate the correct lot size based on risk.

5. Plan the take profit.

6. Check the risk/reward ratio.

7. Open the trade.

8. Manage the position afterwards.





This works, but it can become slow, especially for active traders or day traders.





When the market moves quickly, switching between calculators, chart tools, and the order window can become annoying. It can also lead to wrong lot sizes or delayed entries.









A faster workflow directly on the chart











In this example, the panel displays the lot size, risk values, SL/TP levels and position management directly on the chart. A more efficient workflow is to plan the trade directly on the MT5 chart.





The basic idea is simple:





1. Set the desired risk.

2. Define the stop loss level.

3. Let the lot size update automatically.

4. Plan the take profit level.

5. Check the risk/reward ratio.

6. Execute the trade directly from the chart.





This keeps the most important trade information visible before the order is placed.









Using an MT5 trade panel for manual trading





For this type of workflow, a chart-based trade panel can be useful.





Instead of calculating the lot size separately, the panel can display the calculated lot size directly. The trader can focus on the trade setup, stop loss, take profit, and risk level.





A manual trading panel can help with:





automatic lot size calculation

live risk display

SL/TP planning

faster order execution

position management

a clear overview directly on the chart





The goal is not to automate the trading strategy. The trader still decides when and where to trade. The tool only helps with execution and trade planning.









Example workflow





Here is a simple example of how this can be used in practice:





1. A trader finds a possible trade setup.

2. The stop loss is placed below or above the setup.

3. The risk percentage is selected.

4. The lot size is calculated automatically based on the stop loss distance.

5. The take profit level is planned.

6. The trader checks the risk/reward ratio.

7. The trade can be opened from the chart.





This can make the execution process faster and more structured.









AutoLot Trade Panel for MetaTrader 5





For this workflow, I created AutoLot Trade Panel for MetaTrader 5.





It is designed for manual traders who want faster order execution, automatic lot size calculation, live risk display, and easier SL/TP planning directly on the chart.





The panel is not a trading robot and does not open trades automatically based on signals. It is made for traders who want to keep full manual control, but want a faster and more organized execution process.





Main use cases include:





manual day trading

risk-based position sizing

fast buy/sell execution

SL/TP planning

risk/reward checking

position management directly from the chart









Free Essentials version





There is also a free Essentials version available.





The free version is useful for testing the basic workflow and getting a first impression of how the panel works inside MetaTrader 5.





Free Essentials version:





Full version:









Final thoughts





For manual traders, trade execution should be fast, clear, and controlled.





Calculating lot size manually is possible, but it can slow down the process and create unnecessary mistakes. Planning risk, SL, TP, and order execution directly on the chart can make the workflow cleaner and more consistent.





AutoLot Trade Panel was created to make this process easier for MetaTrader 5 users while keeping the trader fully in control of every trade.



