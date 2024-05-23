Technical Analysis of Intraday Price Movement of AUD/JPY Cross Currency Pairs, Wednesday May 22, 2024.

On the 4 hour chart, Silver commodity asset is appear, although the price is moving above WMA 20 which indicates that there are still a lot of buyers of this commodity asset. But if we pay attention, the level of 32,444 failed to be broken a few times which shows that in the near future Silver has the potential to corrected downwards where level 31,033 has the potential to be tests. If it managed to break, then Silver willgo to level 30,320 as the main target and if the momentum and volatility are supportive then level 29,615 will be the next target, but if on its way to these target levels it suddenly strengthens again and breaks above level 32,444 then all the weakening correction scenarios that have been described will become invalid and cancel itself.





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To be noted: the title seems not match with the content of the article, I only follow the source text.





