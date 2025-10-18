EcoModities™ — 3-Month Climate Commodity Pulse
Analytics & Forecasts

EcoModities™ — 3-Month Climate Commodity Pulse

18 October 2025, 16:00
Luca Enrico Mattei
Luca Enrico Mattei
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The latest EcoModities EMX readings highlight a mild contraction in the agricultural cluster over the last three months.
Softs like coffee and cocoa corrected sharply after the mid-year spike, while corn and wheat held relatively stable as energy-linked input costs normalized.

📊 EMX composite readings (last 3 months):

  • Corn — 91.4

  • Coffee — 74.5

  • Cocoa — 91.3

  • Sugar — 31.9

  • Wheat — 97.8

These values reflect the z-normalized deviations in the EcoModities Index — a forward-looking gauge quantifying sustainability and climate transition forces across commodity markets.

🧩 Data sources: CFTC, NOAA, MT4 proxies, EcoModities™ internal metrics.

Developed via EcoModities™ – Quantifying the Climate Transition through Commodity Markets.
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#commodities, markets, sustainability, EcoModities, ClimateFinance, DataScience