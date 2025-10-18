EcoModities™ — 3-Month Climate Commodity Pulse

The latest EcoModities EMX readings highlight a mild contraction in the agricultural cluster over the last three months.
Softs like coffee and cocoa corrected sharply after the mid-year spike, while corn and wheat held relatively stable as energy-linked input costs normalized.
📊 EMX composite readings (last 3 months):
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Corn — 91.4
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Coffee — 74.5
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Cocoa — 91.3
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Sugar — 31.9
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Wheat — 97.8
These values reflect the z-normalized deviations in the EcoModities Index — a forward-looking gauge quantifying sustainability and climate transition forces across commodity markets.
🧩 Data sources: CFTC, NOAA, MT4 proxies, EcoModities™ internal metrics.
Developed via EcoModities™ – Quantifying the Climate Transition through Commodity Markets.
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