EcoModities™ — 3-Month Climate Commodity Pulse

The latest EcoModities EMX readings highlight a mild contraction in the agricultural cluster over the last three months.

Softs like coffee and cocoa corrected sharply after the mid-year spike, while corn and wheat held relatively stable as energy-linked input costs normalized.

📊 EMX composite readings (last 3 months):

Corn — 91.4

Coffee — 74.5

Cocoa — 91.3

Sugar — 31.9

Wheat — 97.8

These values reflect the z-normalized deviations in the EcoModities Index — a forward-looking gauge quantifying sustainability and climate transition forces across commodity markets.

🧩 Data sources: CFTC, NOAA, MT4 proxies, EcoModities™ internal metrics.





Developed via EcoModities™ – Quantifying the Climate Transition through Commodity Markets.

LM | Trading & Development – Let’s build better trades, together.