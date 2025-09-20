Commodities Watch — Week of Sep 15–19

Gold: $3660.6 ↑ (+0.45%)

Silver: $42.36 ↑ (+1.33%)

WTI: $63.05 ↓ (-0.97%)

Brent: $67.06 ↓ (-0.84%)

NatGas: $2.884 ↓ (-1.33%)

Weekly Focus:

Precious metals extended gains as Gold climbed toward $3660 and Silver outperformed, rising over 1% on safe-haven demand and weaker dollar momentum.

Oil benchmarks reversed lower, with WTI and Brent both slipping under pressure from demand concerns despite Fed easing. Natural gas also retreated, reflecting softer seasonal demand and stable inventories.

Outlook:

Next week, traders will watch for Fed and BoJ updates alongside fresh macro data from Europe and China. Metals remain supported above key pivots, while energy markets stay vulnerable to demand downgrades and inventory trends.





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