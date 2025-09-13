📈 Commodities Watch — Week of Sep 8–12



Gold: $3649 ↑ (+0.4%)

Silver: $42.20 ↑ (+1.6%)

WTI: $63.29 ↑ (+1.7%)

Brent: N/A →

NatGas: $2.954 →

Weekly Focus:

Precious metals advanced as the dollar weakened after softer US labor data reinforced Fed rate cut bets. Gold defended $3620 and closed the week near $3650, while silver outperformed with stronger momentum.

Oil prices posted modest gains, supported by supply jitters, but capped by fragile demand outlooks. Natural gas remained stable, reflecting balanced inventories.



Outlook:

Next week, Fed and BoE rate decisions are likely to drive metals, while energy markets remain sensitive to demand signals.



Shared via Global Markets Pulse







