Omega Gold Pro: Week 5 Live Update – H4 Breakout, Range Hold, and Pyramid Add Amid War Volatility

Hey everyone,

Gold has been an absolute rollercoaster this week with the US-Iran-Israel war headlines flying non-stop. Ceasefire talk one minute, fresh threats the next, safe-haven money rushing in and out. Perfect environment to make any trader nervous — especially when you’re holding positions over the weekend.

But that’s exactly why this week’s Omega Gold Pro update feels so good.

Here’s what actually played out on the live account:

• The EA fired a clean H4 breakout BUY exactly as the strategy is built to do.

• Then… crickets. Price parked itself in a fat range for hours (you can see the big blue consolidation zone on the attached chart). Zero momentum, just dead air while the war noise kept rolling.

• A couple of days later the market opened straight, gold absolutely flew, and the EA did its job again: it took the next breakout BUY and added one pyramid trade on the way up.

No manual interference. No early exits. No revenge trading during the boring part. The system just followed the rules — waited through the chop, then stacked the move when the higher-timeframe structure delivered.

This is the live stress test I’ve been wanting everyone to see. Real money. Real geopolitical chaos. Real weekend hold with uncertainty hanging over the market. And the EA handled every phase without blowing up or panicking.

That’s the beauty of Omega Gold Pro: it’s designed to ride the H4 trend, take structured H1 breakouts, pyramid once on strong momentum (using ATR-based risk), and then simply let the trade breathe — even when the news is screaming and the chart goes quiet for hours.

I used to destroy myself in these exact situations when I traded manually. The patience the EA shows is something I could never replicate consistently on my own.

Full play-by-play , the exact entries, the pyramid add, and how it’s sitting going into the weekend is in the new video here:

https://youtu.be/Nnv1KkHsAWQ

I’ve also attached the raw chart so you can see the whole sequence: the first H4 breakout, the long range hold, the explosive move, and the pyramid on top.

Omega Gold Pro is still live and running at $99 (v1.04 with the latest rollover protection and low-volatility filter). Comes with ready-to-use .set files and the full PDF guide.

If you’re running it live or thinking about it during this wild gold environment, drop your thoughts below — especially how you’re handling the weekend holds right now.

Stay disciplined,

Keegan Ellis

Creator of Omega Gold Pro

(Omega Gold Pro – Professional Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD)

Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168039