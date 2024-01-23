USDCHF 23 JAN 2024 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO LEVELS AND ITALO VOLUME

Hello Traders, we had a trade on USDCHF on H1 time-frame that today 23 January 24 the market already moved +830 Points!

In this trade we had first a breakout above the zone of Italo Levels Indicator showing that the market is going to trend. The confirmation was the neon green line of Italo Volume Indicator above the 1.5 horizontal one and the green histogram that shows candle volume.





Take a look at the movement:





So, we had 2 amazing confirmations to trade a trend movement, all of them showing a huge probability of a large movement.

I entered the market with a buy order, with the stop loss bellow the last low and the take profit on "TP 3" of the Italo Levels Indicator, the "TP 3" is Take Profit 3 based on objective fibonacci.





This system above uses 2 Indicators: Italo Levels and Italo Volume, the 2 Indicators trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge trend and reversals/pullback trades.





Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with these indicators and trade with peace of mind.



All indicators does not repaint and has No complicated rules, No confusing charts, No guesswork... The Best Indicators on the Market!





Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!





Italo Levels Indicator (MT4) Italo Levels Indicator (MT5)













Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)













For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











