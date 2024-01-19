Atena GOLD EA

Link FROM Makret https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111460 The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies.





Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD).





Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, regardless of whether you have any old (recovery) orders open, your capital will always be rising :)!





Attached below you can see 1 year backtests, if you have questions or want to test, you can rent Atena for 1 month, or download the DEMO version.





Athena operates in both directions of the market, buying and selling, hedging by protecting long orders and making a profit. In the countertrend, she carries out an order recovery procedure (which is similar to Martingale, but not quite one). The recovery system developed is in accordance with the market trend, so there will not be many orders left open, while it profits from buying and selling, it will close short positions to increase the account's capital, this is one of the secrets of holding a lot o DRAWDOWN.





Atena closes profits according to the market trend, but you can change these results in the settings or by activating the BreakEven or TrailStop options, which are deactivated by default.





There is no secret to what you should change, but remember, if you make any changes, remember to do a backtest.





The factory settings were all tested in real backtests (the history in pips was downloaded from the Meta Trader website), and tests were also carried out on a real account.





Athena has a method of operating manually, you can activate it, and you will have BUY AND SELL buttons manually on your screen, and finally, it will manage (only) that order opened by you.





You can also select the days that Athena operates, the options are from Monday to Friday and you can edit them.





By disabling the "BUY and SELL" option, Athena will remove the forced recovery mode, this can reduce the drawdown and also the profit, if you want to disable this modern recovery option that I made :)!

In the Atena GOLD EA settings, I also left some advisable options that have been tested as to which LOT you can use X account capital. :)

ALL BACKTESTS ARE WITH REAL HISTORY OF PIPETS DOWNLOADED FROM THE META TRADER SITE, AND USING THE ENTIRE ATENA GOLD EA FACTORY SETUP.





Enjoy!





Made with love and care ;-)!





SmatchBR



