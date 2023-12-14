USDCAD 14 DEC 2023 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO TRIANGLE AND ITALO VOLUME

Hello Traders, we had a trade on USDCAD on H1 time-frame that today 14 December 23 the market already moved +2300 Points!

In this trade we had first a breakout of red triangle of the Italo Triangle Indicator showing that the market is going to trend. The confirmation was the neon red line of Italo Volume Indicator above the 1.5 horizontal one and the red histogram that shows candle volume.





Take a look at the movement:





So, we had 2 amazing confirmations to trade a trend movement, all of them showing a huge probability of a large movement.

I entered the market with a sell order, with the stop loss above the triangle pattern and a take profit using "take 2" of the Italo Triangle Indicator, the "take 2" are based on fibonacci, on the inputs of the Italo Triangle Indicator I put 261.8 number on the input "Take Profit Level" to have the perfect take profit to take a bunch of points.





This system above uses 2 Indicators: Italo Triangle and Italo Volume, the 2 Indicators trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge reversals and continuations/trend trades.





Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with these indicators and trade with peace of mind.



All indicators does not repaint and has No complicated rules, No confusing charts, No guesswork... The Best Indicators on the Market!





Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!





Italo Triangle Indicator (MT4) Italo Triangle Indicator (MT5)













Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)













For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











